Turn Snake Plant Leaves Into A Brand-New Plant — Here's How

Whether you're new to growing houseplants or you've spent years unsuccessfully searching for your green thumb, a snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata) may be just what you need to cultivate your confidence as an indoor gardener. This plant is as tough as is pretty, which means that you don't have to coddle it to keep it alive. This gorgeous houseplant can thrive without windows and doesn't need much water to keep on keepin' on. Plus, if you want to expand your houseplant collection, propagating snake plants is a simple way to do it. In fact, a bent or broken leaf is a lemon you can turn into lemonade with the power of propagation. You can use it to grow a new baby plant with a little help from a freshly sanitized cutting tool and a glass of water.

When propagating new snake plants, a leaf that's damaged but not diseased is likely to produce the results you want. If none of the plant's leaves are looking a bit battered, a pristine piece of foliage will also work. Using a knife, lop off the leaf you've selected near its base. Then, grab your pruning shears and slice the leaf into a few sections that are about 3 inches long. Make a pair of diagonal cuts at the bottom of each section, which encourages root formation and produces a triangular space. When you're done cutting, let the leaf sections rest until the edges you sliced have thickened up a bit. This may take a few hours. While you're waiting, prepare a glass of fresh water. Following the thickening process, pop the bottoms of the cuttings into the water.