The Easiest Way To Propagate Snake Plants To Grow Your Houseplant Collection

Whether you're new to owning houseplants or have an advanced green thumb, you're probably familiar with the snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata). This evergreen perennial comes in many species offering various shapes, hues, and heights, but is a fairly common starter plant. It's quite recognizable with its long, slender leaves that resemble a snake's shape and skin. In addition to being low maintenance and forgiving, this succulent thrives in low to indirect light and can live for more than 20 years. This makes it one of those houseplants that are pretty much unkillable.

Because of all these positive attributes, many plant owners choose to propagate their snake plants when they want to grow their collections. We reached out to plant expert and owner of House + Plant, Samantha Hermann, who spoke exclusively to Hunker. She offered advice on how to clone this plant and whether it's easy enough for a beginner. Although Hermann is now a plant expert and teacher, she remembers what it was like not knowing how to care for her plants. Now, she has 250,000 social media followers and offers advice and consultations on the topic of "plant parenthood".

Hermann assures us that snake plant is the perfect choice for propagation for beginners. "Snake plants are a very popular houseplant for their low care needs," she says. "They are readily available and inexpensive, making them a great plant for a beginner to dip their toes into propagating." In case you're unfamiliar with propagation, it's simply the process of using cuttings from an existing plant to make new plant clones. It's an easy and affordable way to add plants to your collection at little to no cost.