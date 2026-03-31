Dollar Tree Has A Versatile 2-Tiered Solution For Toilet Paper Storage
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You should always keep extra rolls of toilet paper in the bathroom to avoid uncomfortable moments. The problem is, they can take up space, which is something not everyone has a lot of. If your bathroom cabinet and shelves are already stuffed with other essentials, why not find your TP a new home? Dollar Tree's C.O.S Plastic Two-Stack Rack may be the solution to your storage woes. It's a $6 shelf that features a pair of white baskets. Considering that it's fairly compact — you can use it for rolls of toilet paper without sacrificing tons of floor space.
This easy hack for storing toilet paper was shared by The Daily DIYer. It begins with picking up one of the organizational shelves that are 14.8 inches high, 16.2 inches long, and 7.5 inches wide. Don't expect it to start out looking that way, though! You'll have to assemble it after you get home. Fortunately, extra tools aren't required, so putting the rack together is easy breezy. The poles wedge into the baskets to form the two-level shelf, and the final step is popping in the corner pieces. It's possible to increase the number of tiers by using multiple packages, but keeping it as a small shelf may be better for a tiny bathroom.
A useful little shelf for your toilet paper
Once your rack is assembled, you need to find the perfect spot in the bathroom for it. Ideally, it should be tucked out of the way against a wall. You can now fill it with as many rolls of toilet paper as you like — or, better yet, as many as will fit. Stack them on their sides, and you should be able to store several rolls per level. It'll free up space in bathroom cabinets, while providing peace of mind that you won't run into a "no TP" situation. But why stop there? Try using one of the baskets for other items like air freshener, wipes, and perhaps some reading material.
Jazz up the shelf by placing beautiful mats in the bottom of the baskets. You could also add a hook and hang a cute sign from the rack, like this Please Seat Yourself Wooden Sign. If you'd prefer your toilet paper storage solution stay out of sight, it's small enough to fit inside of a cabinet. Get rid of any products that are expired or items you no longer use. Hopefully, decluttering will allow you to fit the shelf in the cabinet, allowing you to organize both your toilet paper and your other essentials on it. Another idea is to build a rack that has four tiers to use for storing bulk toilet paper. Place it in another area of the house, like the laundry room or outside the garage door, and it'll be your backup supply.