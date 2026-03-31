Dollar Tree Has A Versatile 2-Tiered Solution For Toilet Paper Storage

Once your rack is assembled, you need to find the perfect spot in the bathroom for it. Ideally, it should be tucked out of the way against a wall. You can now fill it with as many rolls of toilet paper as you like — or, better yet, as many as will fit. Stack them on their sides, and you should be able to store several rolls per level. It'll free up space in bathroom cabinets, while providing peace of mind that you won't run into a "no TP" situation. But why stop there? Try using one of the baskets for other items like air freshener, wipes, and perhaps some reading material.

Jazz up the shelf by placing beautiful mats in the bottom of the baskets. You could also add a hook and hang a cute sign from the rack, like this Please Seat Yourself Wooden Sign. If you'd prefer your toilet paper storage solution stay out of sight, it's small enough to fit inside of a cabinet. Get rid of any products that are expired or items you no longer use. Hopefully, decluttering will allow you to fit the shelf in the cabinet, allowing you to organize both your toilet paper and your other essentials on it. Another idea is to build a rack that has four tiers to use for storing bulk toilet paper. Place it in another area of the house, like the laundry room or outside the garage door, and it'll be your backup supply.