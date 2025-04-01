The Genius IKEA Ivar Hack That Frees Up Storage Space In Bathroom Cabinets

No matter how large the bathroom, storage space always seems to somehow be lacking. But if you're stuck with a particularly tiny footprint (or a rental space you can't modify), every square inch of storage really matters. In these cases, where adding additional cabinetry isn't an option, homeowners and renters alike have to get creative with ways to gain extra storage or free up space in their existing cabinets. Thankfully, one Instagrammer managed to do both with a creative, affordable, and damage-free DIY.

Deborah Stubbington (@bangonstyle) shared on Instagram how she repurposed a side support piece for IKEA's IVAR system into an easy DIY towel storage ladder. While Stubbington used the smallest 11.75-inch-wide by 70-inch-tall version of the IVAR side unit for her tiny bathroom, there are additional size options to go higher and wider if you wish. With the IVAR support costing $15, plus a handful of other supplies that will likely keep the project under around $30, this clever hack of IKEA's IVAR unit is much more affordable than other storage ladders on the market, let alone completely customizable to your specific needs.

Before starting this easy DIY, you must first gather your supplies. From IKEA, you need the IVAR side unit in the size of your choosing and any baskets you would like to hang from the pegs (Stubbington uses the IKEA TJABBIG basket as a catch-all for smaller items). Additionally, you will need decorative pegs or hooks, wood filler, sandpaper, a saw, and either paint or stain to finish the job. Now that you have everything you need, let's jump right in.