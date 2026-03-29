Gardeners Agree: This Is The Best Time To Plant Cucumbers For A Bountiful Harvest

Cucumbers (Cucumis stavius) are among the most common of all garden crops. Their deep green fruit has a crisp, refreshing taste that makes them a popular addition to salads, and certain varieties, like the kirby cucumber (Cucumis stavius 'Kirby'), are excellent for pickling. Yet, however you like your cucumbers, one of the most important things you need to make sure of is that you are planting them at the correct time of year. And gardeners agree that the best time of year to plant your cucumbers is in the late spring.

Understanding when to plant cucumbers, or any garden crop, is one of the gardening basics every beginner should know. The goal of plant timing is to match your cucumbers to their ideal ambient and soil temperatures. When timed correctly, you can expect healthier plants that will produce a greater yield later in the season. When it comes to growing cucumbers, it is vitally important that they do not get cold.

As gardener Jill McSheehy of The Beginner's Garden notes in her blog: "The plants and seeds do not like cool soil (under 65 degrees Fahrenheit). The plants also do not like it when the night time temperatures are in the 40s so watch the weather in the spring to see when the night temperatures are in the 50s and the daytime temperatures are in the 70s or above." For most, this won't occur until several weeks after their last frost date has passed. But what exactly does that mean?