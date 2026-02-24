You Don't Need A Big Yard To Grow Cucumbers - Here's How To Do It In Hanging Baskets
There is certainly truth to the fact that many common varieties of cucumber (Cucumis sativus) grow fruit that can be 18 inches long and vines that spread up to 8 feet wide. However, there are several cucumber cultivars that are among the very best plants to grow in containers. So, if you're a gardener who is short on space but dreams of planting cucumbers, have hope! You can grow cucumbers this season, and you can do it in a hanging basket.
Though there are many perennial plants for hanging baskets, these baskets can also be used to grow crops like tomatoes and cucumbers. The best kinds of cucumbers for this type of planting are bush and dwarf varieties, which are bred to be more compact. This means that even though their vines still spread, their smaller size doesn't require as much support as a standard cucumber plant. Smaller vining cultivars will work just as well.
Excellent candidates for hanging baskets include C. sativus 'Picklebush,' C. sativus 'Spacemaster,' or C. sativus 'H-19 Little Leaf.' These cultivars grow shorter two- to three-foot vines with fruit that doesn't grow beyond 8 inches long. Another plus of these specific varieties is that they are resistant to many common cucumber diseases, such as scab, powdery mildew, angular leaf spot, and cucumber mosaic virus.
Tips for success with cucumber hanging baskets
In order to set yourself up for success with hanging basket cucumbers, you need to make sure you are choosing the best type of pot for your container garden. Choose a planting basket that is between 10 inches to 15 inches deep with a 12 inch to 15 inch diameter. This size will accommodate three vining varieties or one bush plant. We'd err on the side of a larger pot to accommodate the cucumber's deep roots and to better retain moisture.
Additionally, make sure that your hanging basket is properly supported. Once loaded with soil and growing cucumbers, the basket can be heavy. Proper support will ensure that the basket doesn't fall and break. It'd also be a good idea to line your basket edges with some kind of foam insulation, like piping insulation or skinny pool noodles, so the vines don't crimp and weaken as they grow. Also, be sure to hang the basket somewhere that gets plenty of sun, such as an uncovered balcony, sunny porch, or backyard patio.
Another issue that could lead to root rot is the cucumber watering mistake sure to kill your plant: overwatering. Hanging baskets will dry out very quickly because of their sun exposure, so monitoring the soil and watering a few times a week is recommended. Up this to daily watering if you live somewhere that is really hot. You could also mulch your pots to aid in moisture retention.