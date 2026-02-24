You Don't Need A Big Yard To Grow Cucumbers - Here's How To Do It In Hanging Baskets

There is certainly truth to the fact that many common varieties of cucumber (Cucumis sativus) grow fruit that can be 18 inches long and vines that spread up to 8 feet wide. However, there are several cucumber cultivars that are among the very best plants to grow in containers. So, if you're a gardener who is short on space but dreams of planting cucumbers, have hope! You can grow cucumbers this season, and you can do it in a hanging basket.

Though there are many perennial plants for hanging baskets, these baskets can also be used to grow crops like tomatoes and cucumbers. The best kinds of cucumbers for this type of planting are bush and dwarf varieties, which are bred to be more compact. This means that even though their vines still spread, their smaller size doesn't require as much support as a standard cucumber plant. Smaller vining cultivars will work just as well.

Excellent candidates for hanging baskets include C. sativus 'Picklebush,' C. sativus 'Spacemaster,' or C. sativus 'H-19 Little Leaf.' These cultivars grow shorter two- to three-foot vines with fruit that doesn't grow beyond 8 inches long. Another plus of these specific varieties is that they are resistant to many common cucumber diseases, such as scab, powdery mildew, angular leaf spot, and cucumber mosaic virus.