Reuse Lids From Old Canning Jars To DIY The Most Adorable Door Decor

Before you begin, it's a good idea to plan out your wreath's design. Perhaps you want to use a single photo of each member of the family, or use snaps from a special event. Make sure to print out duplicates for the DIY since you'll be gluing them to the lids. Now, cut your photos into circles that will fit inside the screw bands. The images will be seen from the tops. Add glue drops to the inside of the bands and attach the photographs.

Trace your flat lids onto scrapbook paper and cut out the circles. Use various patterns that'll go with your wreath's theme. Glue them to the front of the flat lids. Next, snip off a piece of string and tie it to the wreath to create a hanger. Using the hot glue gun once again, attach a handful of flat lids around the wreath. Do the same with the photo bands to complete it. Finally, hang the wreath on an interior door, and it should make you smile every time you walk by — especially seeing all of your favorite people.

Enhance your wreath by gluing on small mementos and topping it with a bow. Or, keep it simple by using the flat lids as backing pieces for the frames instead of having them add pops of color with the scrapbook paper. Worn lids would pair beautifully with vintage photos. But for a newer look, you can remove rust from old canning jar rings. Use chalkboard paper in place of a couple of pictures so you can include meaningful words on your wreath. Even the photos themselves can transform the look of it all.