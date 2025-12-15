Use This Ordinary Kitchen Liquid To Remove Rust From Canning Jar Rings

One of the really cool things about home canning is that, with the exception of the lids, you can reuse the jars and jar rings over and over again, making canning practical and efficient. Yet, what if, after a short hiatus, you get ready to start canning when you notice that your jar rings have developed rust? You may be tempted to toss them out, as not only is the rust unsightly, there is a chance it may impede the critical seal you need when canning. So, what can be done about it? The good news is that you have the solution, and you don't even need to leave the kitchen to find it: rust-removing vinegar.

Rust is created via a chemical reaction where oxygen and moisture convert steel or iron to iron oxide. Vinegar, on the other hand, uses another chemical reaction to break that iron oxide down to a salt that you can clean away from the treated jar ring. Once you do, the ring is ready to be used once again. So, before you gather those Mason jars for canning or use as storage, get rid of that rust.