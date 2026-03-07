Skip Traditional Wreaths: A Fun Spring Door Decor Idea You'll Love

With the constant chill of winter finally ebbing away and the promise of spring on the horizon, it's time to bring out that glorious floral decor. Rather than going with old faithful in terms of door embellishments, why not break the mold and embrace a new tradition with a modern twist? All you need for an updated entryway design is an umbrella with some faux blooms tucked inside. This is one of those spring home decor ideas to freshen up your space that adds a cheeky hint of fun, especially on a rainy day. Plus, it's super customizable to your color scheme and style preferences.

The key to your new door display is hanging the umbrella by the handle, with the tip pointing down. This creates something of a rainy day-themed vase to fill with all your favorite flowers. If you're looking for farmhouse front door ideas that make a case for country living, try this hack with a pair of matching DIY rainboot planters on the side of the porch. Either way, this DIY is sure to give your space a fresh look while saving you money on overpriced wreath supplies. One of the great things about using an umbrella is that most homes already have a few lying around. And it doesn't even need to be a new one, because you can style it up with ribbon to hide any flaws.