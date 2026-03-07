Skip Traditional Wreaths: A Fun Spring Door Decor Idea You'll Love
With the constant chill of winter finally ebbing away and the promise of spring on the horizon, it's time to bring out that glorious floral decor. Rather than going with old faithful in terms of door embellishments, why not break the mold and embrace a new tradition with a modern twist? All you need for an updated entryway design is an umbrella with some faux blooms tucked inside. This is one of those spring home decor ideas to freshen up your space that adds a cheeky hint of fun, especially on a rainy day. Plus, it's super customizable to your color scheme and style preferences.
The key to your new door display is hanging the umbrella by the handle, with the tip pointing down. This creates something of a rainy day-themed vase to fill with all your favorite flowers. If you're looking for farmhouse front door ideas that make a case for country living, try this hack with a pair of matching DIY rainboot planters on the side of the porch. Either way, this DIY is sure to give your space a fresh look while saving you money on overpriced wreath supplies. One of the great things about using an umbrella is that most homes already have a few lying around. And it doesn't even need to be a new one, because you can style it up with ribbon to hide any flaws.
Filling your DIY door umbrella with spring blooms
If you don't have an old umbrella on hand, visit a thrift store to keep costs low. Choose fun colors and patterns to really play into the spring theme (think a bright turquoise umbrella or a polka dot design). You could also opt for a transparent one, like the Barton Clear Umbrella, which lets you see the flower stems inside. Whatever your choice, just be sure to steer clear of compact models that fold into tubes — the visual impact comes from that traditional, long pointed end. Other than that, you'll need some ribbon, a pair of scissors, and faux flowers. Keep prices down by visiting a discount shop like Dollar Tree. For instance, Dollar Tree's Artificial Gerber Daisies and Assorted Faux Tulips offer plenty of spring colors to choose from.
With your supplies gathered, slide the stems of your blossoms into the closed umbrella. Then, tie a piece of ribbon around the middle to cinch it closed, and hang it on the door from a hook or a knocker. If you're worried the flowers will slide down, you can attach them with a swipe of hot glue. Apply the glue to the flower, and then stick it on to avoid melting a hole in the fabric. Personalize your project by adding little plastic bees or hummingbirds to the display, tying tassels to the tip of the umbrella, or swapping out flowers for tall, billowy palm fronds or botanical greenery. Finally, consider weatherproofing your artificial flowers and plants so your door display won't fade under the sun.