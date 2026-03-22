The Adorable Glass Jar Idea That Keeps Your TV Remotes Tidy
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Believe it or not, there was a time when you had to get off the couch to change the TV channel. But that changed in 1955 when the first wireless television remote control hit the market. It eventually led to the age-old question: "Where's the remote?" There seems to be remote controls for everything — yet, they tend to disappear. Instead of sending your spouse on a hunt for the TV remote, corral these devices with a DIY beaded glass jar that also doubles as decor. It'll look much tidier than having them float around.
This project is a great way to repurpose an old mason jar, boasting tons of utility while also being quite beautiful. This DIY involves stringing beads together to create a cover for your jar, so if you're looking for a peaceful activity to enjoy on a quiet afternoon, look no further. The first item you'll need is a glass jar that's big enough to hold your remotes. Just be sure to give it a thorough washing before getting started.
Additionally, you'll need string, beads, a takeout container, scissors, and a strong glue, like E6000. Use whichever beads you prefer, but the YouTuber from Craft Box used large wooden ones. There's a sea of options at craft stores, like the Wood Round Craft Beads from Michaels. You could also use ones with a variety of shades, like these Natural Wooden Beads. The amount you need depends on the size of your jar.
Here's how to make a lovely TV remote container with beads and a jar
Beads work for tons of projects — even clever curtain ideas. For this DIY, gather your beads on a table in front of you, cut a piece of string longer than the circumference of the jar, then thread the beads on. After the string has enough beads to go around the jar, tie it onto the bottom of the glass, and snip off the ends of the string. Continue making these rings until the jar is fully covered. Then remove the rings and set them aside.
Cut a circle from your plastic takeout container that is slightly larger than the bottom of the jar, cover it with your adhesive and attach it to the bottom. Next, place one of your beaded rings back onto the jar, and the glue on the plastic should help secure it. Rub glue all over the glass and put the other rings back on as well. Allow to dry.
Once it's dry, you'll have a stylish container to keep your remotes contained, which will look lovely sitting on a coffee table or entertainment stand. Although there are downsides to having a TV in your bedroom, if you do have one, craft a jar for your room as well by picking a bead color that matches your decor. If you're not a fan of stringing beads, you can achieve a similar beaded look by gluing colorful gemstones to the jar instead.