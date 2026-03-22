The Adorable Glass Jar Idea That Keeps Your TV Remotes Tidy

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Believe it or not, there was a time when you had to get off the couch to change the TV channel. But that changed in 1955 when the first wireless television remote control hit the market. It eventually led to the age-old question: "Where's the remote?" There seems to be remote controls for everything — yet, they tend to disappear. Instead of sending your spouse on a hunt for the TV remote, corral these devices with a DIY beaded glass jar that also doubles as decor. It'll look much tidier than having them float around.

This project is a great way to repurpose an old mason jar, boasting tons of utility while also being quite beautiful. This DIY involves stringing beads together to create a cover for your jar, so if you're looking for a peaceful activity to enjoy on a quiet afternoon, look no further. The first item you'll need is a glass jar that's big enough to hold your remotes. Just be sure to give it a thorough washing before getting started.

Additionally, you'll need string, beads, a takeout container, scissors, and a strong glue, like E6000. Use whichever beads you prefer, but the YouTuber from Craft Box used large wooden ones. There's a sea of options at craft stores, like the Wood Round Craft Beads from Michaels. You could also use ones with a variety of shades, like these Natural Wooden Beads. The amount you need depends on the size of your jar.