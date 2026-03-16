This Clever Curtain Idea Creates The Cutest Doorway Decor
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Are you bored with your home's basic doorways? Whether you've got old school archways or simple cased openings, one of the reasons why open floor plans can feel overwhelming is the lack of separation between distinct spaces. Although installing doors is one possibility, it's not always a practical option especially if you're living in a rental or don't want to make a costly home improvement. Fortunately, a few crafty TikTokers are bringing back a bohemian trend by creating DIY beaded curtains. To make them, assorted beads are strung on long lengths of fishing line that's been looped at the top for easy hanging.
Although it's one of the easiest boho decor ideas to jazz up your space, don't let the relative simplicity fool you into thinking this is a quick project. It can take several hours (or even days) to thread enough strands to cover a large doorway. According to TikToker @itsme.khanya, you also won't want to underestimate the number of beads you need to complete the project. "Different designs can require additional lengths, and having extras will help avoid inconvenient trips back to the store," she wrote on her TikTok post demonstrating how she made her beaded curtains.
You'll also want to buy enough fishing line to make plenty of strands, so consider investing around $20 in a spool like the Bluewing Monofilament Clear Thin Diameter Line from Amazon. Of course, you'll need a sharp pair of scissors to cut each strand. While you could tie loops at each end, jewelry crimp beads will make your life much easier. Last but not least, you'll need small Command Strips, thumbtacks, or another method for securing your beaded curtains in place.
How to make a beaded curtain
Like with most DIY projects, you'll start this one by making some very careful measurements. Each strand of fishing line should be cut a little longer than your doorway opening in order to fashion a loop on one side. The loop size will depend entirely on how you plan to hang your strands. A small one will work perfectly with thumbtacks or Command Strips, but if you want to use your beaded curtain as a stylish closet door alternative or to decorate a window instead of a doorway, the loops should be big enough to accommodate a curtain rod. The best way to create this loop is by slipping one end of your line through a crimp bead, passing the end back through the bead in the opposite direction to create a loop, and then use pliers to squeeze the crimp shut.
You can use any color, size, or style of bead you like when you start threading your strands, but there are some things to keep in mind. Larger beads will make the finished strands heavy, and they may also be noisier when moved, especially with beads made from wood, metal, or stone. Smaller translucent beads are a popular choice with TikTokers who like the way they sparkle and cast prismatic color on the surrounding walls. Opaque beads in any size won't provide complete privacy, but will make it harder to see through your doorway and beyond. No matter how you decide to customize your strands, it's a good idea to add a slightly larger accent bead at the bottom of each one before using another crimped loop to secure each beaded strand before hanging it in place.