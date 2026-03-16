This Clever Curtain Idea Creates The Cutest Doorway Decor

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Are you bored with your home's basic doorways? Whether you've got old school archways or simple cased openings, one of the reasons why open floor plans can feel overwhelming is the lack of separation between distinct spaces. Although installing doors is one possibility, it's not always a practical option especially if you're living in a rental or don't want to make a costly home improvement. Fortunately, a few crafty TikTokers are bringing back a bohemian trend by creating DIY beaded curtains. To make them, assorted beads are strung on long lengths of fishing line that's been looped at the top for easy hanging.

Although it's one of the easiest boho decor ideas to jazz up your space, don't let the relative simplicity fool you into thinking this is a quick project. It can take several hours (or even days) to thread enough strands to cover a large doorway. According to TikToker @itsme.khanya, you also won't want to underestimate the number of beads you need to complete the project. "Different designs can require additional lengths, and having extras will help avoid inconvenient trips back to the store," she wrote on her TikTok post demonstrating how she made her beaded curtains.

You'll also want to buy enough fishing line to make plenty of strands, so consider investing around $20 in a spool like the Bluewing Monofilament Clear Thin Diameter Line from Amazon. Of course, you'll need a sharp pair of scissors to cut each strand. While you could tie loops at each end, jewelry crimp beads will make your life much easier. Last but not least, you'll need small Command Strips, thumbtacks, or another method for securing your beaded curtains in place.