Open Floor Plans Can Feel Overwhelming — This Alternative Layout Feels More Peaceful

It's tempting (and easy) to think of "micro-zoning" as something of a cheap trick — repackaging old home decorating and layout ideas under a new name to challenge the long-running reign of open-concept spaces. It involves designing rooms in small zones according to how you intend for them to be, and from a distance, this might seem like what people do by default. But this practice turns out to be a bit more powerful than the occasional conversation cluster or reading nook.

Looking back now, the most open floorplans might have worked best in magazines, much like living walls, floating staircases, and purist minimalism. Open-concept homes can certainly be beautiful, with their effortless airiness and great fields of seamless continuity. They can also be practical in terms of entertainment and traffic flow ... at least in photographs. In practice, enormous undifferentiated spaces tend toward clutter, chaos, and coldness. There's nothing intimate about that couch between the kitchen and the big bank of windows 40 feet away. And implying that open-concept designs have better traffic flow is like claiming a demolition derby flows better than a highway system: Maybe, but it depends on your goals.

Enter micro-zoning, the practice of breaking down spaces into zones according to their intended use, defined by lighting, rugs, furnishings, and even careful use of color. It's a fresh twist on the still-trendy open living area that can be used in discrete rooms and big, open-plan areas alike. The trick is to subdivide your space without disturbing the continuity of your overall design vibe.