Open Living Rooms Are Still Trendy, But They're Evolving With A Fresh Twist
The word around town is that open living rooms are in their final moments as a trend. But open living spaces are going through something of an evolution, that's all. Instead of just having a totally open space that you're stumped on how to style, you can add a fresh twist to your open space by creating individual zones.
By design, an open floor plan is one that minimizes or entirely removes interior walls, connecting living, dining, cooking, and even sleeping areas into one space. They expand your square footage and create a more fluid environment that encourages togetherness among the household inhabitants. However, there is a point where having all of your spaces meshed together into one can become overwhelming, which is especially apparent with open living rooms.
Large open living rooms tend to have the opposite effect of what most feel a living room should be. People want a space that is equal parts airy and cozy, and that's difficult to achieve with a wide open space. By creating zones in your open living room, you establish smaller spaces without harming the overall flow of your house.
How to create defined zones in your open space
You don't have to build an interior wall through the middle of your living room in order to establish a defined zone. On the contrary, there are several different layout and design ideas you can implement that will create the zones that you want without breaking flow or functionality. The key is balance, and you can achieve that in some pretty clever ways.
Furniture pieces are going to come in handy here. A library table run along the back of the sofa or strategically placed bookcases can establish boundaries without ruining any kind of spatial cohesion. Similarly, half walls between the kitchen and living area, or an established drinks area like a bar or island, can also serve as functional dividers. You can even define spaces with your lighting fixtures, such as floor lamps around the sofa and chairs, and sconces or chandeliers in your dining or kitchen spaces.
If you're looking for something a little softer than furniture, you can also hang curtains or invest in antique room dividers that will still provide the kind of definition you're looking for, while also being easily moveable. All of these options can serve your purposes while keeping your space functional, stylish, and, of course, trendy.