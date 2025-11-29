Open Living Rooms Are Still Trendy, But They're Evolving With A Fresh Twist

The word around town is that open living rooms are in their final moments as a trend. But open living spaces are going through something of an evolution, that's all. Instead of just having a totally open space that you're stumped on how to style, you can add a fresh twist to your open space by creating individual zones.

By design, an open floor plan is one that minimizes or entirely removes interior walls, connecting living, dining, cooking, and even sleeping areas into one space. They expand your square footage and create a more fluid environment that encourages togetherness among the household inhabitants. However, there is a point where having all of your spaces meshed together into one can become overwhelming, which is especially apparent with open living rooms.

Large open living rooms tend to have the opposite effect of what most feel a living room should be. People want a space that is equal parts airy and cozy, and that's difficult to achieve with a wide open space. By creating zones in your open living room, you establish smaller spaces without harming the overall flow of your house.