This DIY Turns An Old Mason Jar Into A Stunning Room-Lighting Feature
Light is one of those little things that makes a big difference inside and outside your home. Some research even suggests that lighting impacts mood and behavior. So, finding ways to incorporate it into your decor is a major bonus. One fun and affordable way to get creative with illumination involves a simple Mason jar DIY. The glass container acts as a lantern of sorts, while a wired bulb kit lets you transform a simple canning jar into a rustic hanging lamp. If you're looking for different types of light fixtures to brighten up your home, this is a fun one to start with.
The basic element needed to bring this whimsical, glowing feature to life is all in the lid. Kits for this process come with all the elements needed, including the screw-on top, plug and cord, bulb, and hardware. Simply connect the bulb and wire to a top with a precut hole, and screw it onto your glass bottle. Whether you're looking for garage, outdoor patio, or even basement lighting ideas to brighten up your subterranean space, your DIY hanging light kit makes it easy to customize your glow.
Hanging your stunning new DIY jar light
If you don't already have a collection of Mason jars, grab one from any craft or grocery store. Check out your local thrift stores for antique jars in different colors. For the lid, there are standing options like Creative Hobbies DIY canning lamp set, or hanging ones like National Artcraft's Mason jar lamp kit. The difference is where the bulb goes inside the bottle. You can also skip the wires and opt for some LED twinkle lights inside the jar. For this, just pop to Dollar Tree for a hanging jar lid. Once you've chosen your supplies, it's time to illuminate things.
Follow the instructions for your chosen kit, and connect the bulb and wire to the lid. Screw it onto your jar, plug it in, and enjoy the glow. Customize your lamp by painting the top, or by giving the vessel a faux stained glass makeover with a black paint pen to outline your design and a mixture of clear craft glue and food coloring for the translucent hues. Tie a gingham ribbon bow to the neck of the bottle to enhance the country farmhouse flair and hang it in your kitchen or living room. You can even brighten up your patio with a budget-friendly DIY mason jar lantern like this one. It's the perfect fun, fast, and affordable DIY light feature for any space.