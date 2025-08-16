The Unexpected Downsides Of Having A TV In Your Bedroom
For many people, curling up to watch a movie or binge a series is the perfect way to relax at the end of a long day. It can be even more relaxing to stretch out in bed to watch TV. Some people even take it a step further and stay in bed all day to rest, watch TV, and eat snacks. There's even a term for it: bed rotting. Despite how it sounds, proponents note several upsides to bed rotting, as watching TV in bed promotes relaxation and lets our brains decompress, unlike scrolling on social media.
Unfortunately, watching TV in bed also comes with some pretty significant downsides. The blue light from the television disturbs our circadian rhythms, which naturally regulate sleep and wake cycles. It can affect the body's production of melatonin, a hormone that signals the body to reduce its alertness and prepare for rest. So, while watching TV in bed may help you relax, it can make it hard to get a solid, restorative night's sleep. But the blue light affecting sleep isn't the only downside to having a TV in the bedroom. Noise from the television can also intrude on your sleep, even if you aren't aware of it, and could be one of several things preventing you from resting well. These are only a few of the unexpected cons of having a television in your bedroom that should make you rethink your viewing habits.
Lose the TV in the bedroom, and try better ways to wind down
Watching TV right before bed often means watching with the lights off, and that may hurt your eyes. The glare in a dark room can cause eye strain, headaches and even trigger migraines. Another reason to consider moving the TV out of the bedroom is that watching before sleep can cause strange or disturbing dreams. TV viewing increases brain activity, and that can be difficult to shut off when needed. Your brain continues to process information you've taken in, which often makes it hard to fall asleep. Also, shows and movies, particularly violent or disturbing ones, can trigger negative memories and traumas, which can lead to nightmares and fitful sleep.
Moving the television out of the bedroom may even follow a newer movement in design. A flatscreen is among the many bedroom trends that are going out of style, according to designers. If you have space, create an undeniably fun media room in another area of your home. It is a much better idea to watch TV in another room in the house and go to bed when you're tired. Or, try something different to wind down from the day. Because blue light from the TV — and really any electronic device — can make it harder to fall asleep, turn off all electronic devices 45 minutes before bed. Do a calming activity such as reading a book, journaling, or trying meditation exercises to prepare for sleep, and thank yourself in the morning.