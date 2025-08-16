The Unexpected Downsides Of Having A TV In Your Bedroom

For many people, curling up to watch a movie or binge a series is the perfect way to relax at the end of a long day. It can be even more relaxing to stretch out in bed to watch TV. Some people even take it a step further and stay in bed all day to rest, watch TV, and eat snacks. There's even a term for it: bed rotting. Despite how it sounds, proponents note several upsides to bed rotting, as watching TV in bed promotes relaxation and lets our brains decompress, unlike scrolling on social media.

Unfortunately, watching TV in bed also comes with some pretty significant downsides. The blue light from the television disturbs our circadian rhythms, which naturally regulate sleep and wake cycles. It can affect the body's production of melatonin, a hormone that signals the body to reduce its alertness and prepare for rest. So, while watching TV in bed may help you relax, it can make it hard to get a solid, restorative night's sleep. But the blue light affecting sleep isn't the only downside to having a TV in the bedroom. Noise from the television can also intrude on your sleep, even if you aren't aware of it, and could be one of several things preventing you from resting well. These are only a few of the unexpected cons of having a television in your bedroom that should make you rethink your viewing habits.