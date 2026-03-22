Curtains Aren't Just For Windows: 15 Creative Ways To Use Them To Decorate Your Space
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Curtains are one of the easiest window treatment solutions you can choose for both aesthetic and practical reasons. Draping these fabrics over windows filters light, provides privacy, and introduces a welcoming ambiance to your space. Beyond being unique window treatments, there are plenty of alternative ways to use curtains inside and outside of a house.
We've actually figured out up to 15 ways to creatively implement drapes in unexpected spaces. Many of these ideas require no DIY or sewing skills to complete. The fabrics are simply pinned or draped over other home features. The projects that do require sewing mostly use simple stitching and basic patterns that are doable for beginners. Regardless, all of these projects have decorative and functional appeal, whether it is dressing up boring or damaged furniture with a curtain or creating space-saving and organizing solutions with the fabric.
Asides from simplicity, affordability is another benefit to enhancing your space with spare or thrifted curtains. In fact, you can even buy pairs and their accompanying rods brand new for very low prices at many online and in-person retailers. This is a far cheaper alternative to purchasing niche fabrics and products. Since curtains come in a variety of materials, textures, and patterns, you're bound to find a design befitting whatever creative repurposing idea you have.
Create a traditional table skirt from a linen curtain
Begin this hack by measuring the length and height of the table. Pick curtains with a rod pocket top so you can easily fit a curtain wire through it to form ruffles. Cut and hem the curtain with a sewing machine, so it's barely dusting the floor. Then thread a Suniyors Window Curtain Wire through the rod pocket. Screw the accompanying hooks around the edge of the table then hang the eyes of the wire on them, thus giving a coffee or dining table an old-fashioned, cottagecore aesthetic.
Repurpose a curtain as a new ottoman cover
Follow the steps in Redeux Style's YouTube tutorial to transform a curtain into an ottoman slipcover. This is a great way to dress up a dated ottoman that's in great condition but needs a design refresh. Although any opaque, lined curtain will do, be mindful of what will work best for your household. Usually, a curtain with a stain-resistant fabric that is also durable and comfortable is the best choice. So consider curtains made from synthetic fabrics like polyester or nylon.
Reupholster a sofa with elegant velvet drapes
Ottomans aren't the only furniture that can be upcycled with curtains. Give a sofa a rich, luxurious look using a pair of velvet drapes. You'll need a sewing machine to reshape them to the proper dimensions for a couch. Once the pieces are cut out, staple them into place on your sofa frame with a staple gun. If you don't have sewing skills, this idea is still doable to an extent. Simply wrap the velvet fabric around the bottom cushions to create a sort of block design. Again, synthetic velvet is the best bet for cleaning purposes.
Give glass cabinets a retro look with small plaid curtains
If you have glass hutches or cabinets at home, consider dressing them up with a retro aesthetic. Tuck cafe curtains or hemmed full-size drapes behind the glass to hide clutter and add a warm, cozy ambiance to the space. A pair of adjustable cafe curtain rods, like the Tyron Screwed Sash Curtain Rods, are much shorter than standard designs. They work well on smaller windows and, therefore, other tight spaces like cabinets. Pick curtain options with floral, checkerboard, or geometric patterns to better fit an old-fashioned vibe.
Turn lacey curtains into a chic bed throw
There's no extra sewing or DIY necessary for this idea. Thrift a pair of curtains with an intricate lacey design and drape them over a comforter, hiding the heading beneath a pile of pillows. Combine this idea with creative alternatives to upgrade a headboard to turn a room into a chic but cozy place to unwind. Lace patterns are actually timeless and more versatile than people realize, as they can fit all kinds of styles, from classic to contemporary and add needed texture into spaces.
Create an illuminated drapery wall
Using curtains as an accent wall to transform your space is one of the most popular alternative ideas. Take this concept a step further by incorporating soft lighting behind the hanging fabric. Choose sheer or semi-sheer fabric so the light can shine through, and follow @annivanderbeek on TikTok's advice for installation. It gives bedrooms a soft, relaxing glow, and even creates the illusion of sunlight in rooms that don't have many windows. Dress up this DIY even more by embellishing them with a no-sew decorative trim.
Use curtains to cover open shelf kitchens
Home stylist Melanie Zaelich told Better Homes and Gardens, "...open shelving can quickly make a kitchen look cluttered, disorganized, and dated". If you fell for the open shelf kitchen trend and aren't loving it anymore, use shortened curtains to hide dish and cooking utensil clutter. Use a long, screw-on rod that stretches across the entire length of the kitchen cabinets, or tuck individual tension rods between each open cabinet pocket. When choosing drapes, pick cotton or polyester blends, which are easy to clean and humidity-resistant.
Sew thick curtains into matching placemats and napkins for dining rooms
If you have thick drapes made of moisture-resistant blends, whip out a pair of shears and a sewing machine to slice them into a trendy set of reusable placemats and napkins. These shapes are simple to sew as long as you have the right dimensions. Aim to make the placemats 14 by 20 inches, and the napkins to be 18 by 18 inches for a standard-size set. Try this idea with drapes with patterns like gingham to create seasonal and holiday-themed place settings throughout the year.
Create a photo backdrop for special home events and parties
During events, you can create a great photo op for guests with a repurposed curtain. DIY or purchase a telescoping stand that's at least 8 by 8 feet, such as the Hemmotop Backdrop Stand. Pick drapes at least four feet longer than the backdrop height, sliding them along the center pole like it's a curtain rod. Layer them to create a luxurious background. This also works as an impromptu room divider to section off certain areas for hosted events.
Make curtains into homemade lampshades
Instead of investing thousands in a designer curtain lamp, create your own using old drapes, an embroidery hoop, and a thrifted drum-shaped lampshade. Be sure to pick a thin fabric, so light can travel through the drum and additional fabric layer. Also look for cotton, fiberglass, or Teflon-coated polyester blends, which are more heat-resistant. Follow SV Curtains' directions for cutting and sewing the curtain before assembling it over a lamp. Play it extra safe by using a no-heat LED bulb, so there's no risk of the lamp overheating and causing a fire.
Transform a curtain into a storage bag for children's toys
Create a convenient and stylish storage bag for kids to shovel toys into after playtime. Cut a curtain into eight panels, following the recommended dimensions at Peek-A-Boo Pattern Shop. Sew them up with a ribbon to make a fashionable bag for storing Legos, doll accessories, and other toys that can quickly clutter rooms. Hang a wall hook or clear shelf space to store this bag, so it keeps toys within easy reach and adds decorative value to a home.
Craft a stylish hanging laundry bag from an old curtain
Laundry rooms are often neglected when it comes to home styling, especially since they often contain utilitarian features. Break up the sterile, boring environment by adding a pop of color with a hanging laundry bag made from colorful drapery. Sew a similar design to the aforementioned idea for a kid's toy bag, but use a cotton blend that's both durable and washable. This is a great place to toss small items, such as dish towels, washcloths, and other spare rags.
Drape curtains over a table as a luxurious tablecloth
Upgrade the look of outdoor tables during gatherings by incorporating a classy but innovative curtain tablecloth. Layer a curtain with a flowy material over the table to create an elegant table setting for special dinners and events. This is also a great way to dress up other tables around a home, if you want a softer, more glamorous look in other spaces.
Use sheer curtains to filter light for outdoor plants
Shade cloths are must-haves for plants that prefer filtered light. However, instead of buying a niche product, repurpose curtains that perform the same purpose and have decorative appeal. Pick a sheer to semi-sheer material, depending on how much or how little sun the plants prefer. Since this material will be outdoors, choose a machine-washable and moisture-resistant option. This makes it easier to clean and ensures it's more resilient against outdoor elements.
Replace a closet door with a lightweight curtain
Looking for a creative, space-saving alternative to a bulky closet door? Take down the doors and hang a tension curtain rod in the archway, or bolt a screw-on rod above it. Use a lined or blackout pair of drapes to mask the closet's contents, or a semi-sheer material for an airy aesthetic. Use any pattern that complements the surrounding room and matches the color scheme. In example, a linen fabric would befit rustic bedrooms, while solid satin would better fit modern and elegant designs.