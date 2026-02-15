The Space-Saving Alternative To Bulky Closet Doors That's Perfect For Small Bedrooms

Anyone who's lived in a small bedroom or studio-style apartment knows the struggle of clunky closet doors. Traditional closets are often outfitted with swinging or bifold-style doors. Swinging ones open too far out, while bifolds stack to the side when opened, obstructing space on both sides. When open, these bulky doors can be difficult to walk past and limit access inside a closet. Instead of settling for this inconvenience, opt for a different type of closet door that adds style and function. Accordion doors are often overlooked in home design when they could be the saving grace for a small bedroom.

Accordion doors also fold when pushed aside. However, they don't jut out and block walkways and storage areas like bifold designs. Instead, they bunch into several narrow sections, condensing how much space they take up. Given this design, they can fit directly next to furniture or walls and won't bump into them when opened. This makes them easy to squeeze into very tight spaces. Essentially, if a closet had any other door style before, it's likely that an accordion door will fit too. This style was popular in the 1950s and 1960s and was often installed as a partition to create more separated spaces in homes without taking up too much room. Naturally, this is why it works so well in small homes and compact bedrooms.