Ditch The Bulky Headboard: 11 Creative Alternatives To Instantly Upgrade Your Bedroom

Whether you're working with a tiny bedroom or a tiny budget, there are many good reasons to ditch a bulky headboard. New ones can be expensive. Old ones tend to get creaky. And don't even get us started on all the dust they collect over time. Although headboards provide some back support for those of us who love to stay up late reading, there's no hard-and-fast rule that says you need one at all. But since your mattress likely takes up more space than any other piece of furniture in your bedroom, doing something to turn your bed into a stunning focal point is a good idea. Opting for creative headboard alternatives, from decorating a simple accent wall to repurposing home decor items you already have, is a surprisingly easy way to instantly upgrade your bedroom.

When it comes to the science of sleep, decorating your bedroom so it's a place where you want to relax and rest is more than worth the few minutes or hours most of these projects take. If you're perpetually exhausted, you aren't alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, 50 to 70 million people have sleep disorders. While neither headboards nor designer-approved ways to fill the space above your bed are going to completely cure you of your insomnia, surrounding yourself with nature-inspired elements or hanging soft fabrics above the bed may just help you rest a little easier.