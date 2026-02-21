Ditch The Bulky Headboard: 11 Creative Alternatives To Instantly Upgrade Your Bedroom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're working with a tiny bedroom or a tiny budget, there are many good reasons to ditch a bulky headboard. New ones can be expensive. Old ones tend to get creaky. And don't even get us started on all the dust they collect over time. Although headboards provide some back support for those of us who love to stay up late reading, there's no hard-and-fast rule that says you need one at all. But since your mattress likely takes up more space than any other piece of furniture in your bedroom, doing something to turn your bed into a stunning focal point is a good idea. Opting for creative headboard alternatives, from decorating a simple accent wall to repurposing home decor items you already have, is a surprisingly easy way to instantly upgrade your bedroom.
When it comes to the science of sleep, decorating your bedroom so it's a place where you want to relax and rest is more than worth the few minutes or hours most of these projects take. If you're perpetually exhausted, you aren't alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, 50 to 70 million people have sleep disorders. While neither headboards nor designer-approved ways to fill the space above your bed are going to completely cure you of your insomnia, surrounding yourself with nature-inspired elements or hanging soft fabrics above the bed may just help you rest a little easier.
Accent wall
Replacing a headboard with an accent wall behind your bed is a great option for anyone working with a super-tight space, a weirdly-shaped wall, or an awkwardly-slanted ceiling. The options are practically endless. It's easy and affordable to add a simple coat of a calming color to make your room feel zen. More experienced DIYers who aren't on a tight budget may want to install architectural molding, a chair rail, beadboard, or even paneling before painting for even more wow factor.
Unique artwork
Unique artwork is another element that can make a big statement in a bedroom. For maximum impact with minimum effort, simply center one large piece over the bed. It takes a little longer to plan and style a gallery wall, but the visual payoff is well worth it. Make sure each piece is firmly secured to the wall and situated high enough that you won't bump your head when getting out of bed. It's also wise to avoid busy, bright, or overstimulating choices in favor of relaxing colors and images that make you feel peaceful.
Soft fabrics
If you love the feel of upholstered headboards but find them too pricey or just want to avoid the high potential for mold, bacteria, and dust mite buildup, you've got options. Consider placing a large cotton wall hanging (like the super-wide IOWER Macrame Hanging Decor from Amazon), a bold sarong picked up from your travels, or a bohemian tapestry on the wall directly behind your bed. Even a large flag representing your favorite country or cause would work beautifully.
Graphic murals
Murals are another way to create the bedroom of your dreams. Hand-painting one is a great choice whether you're artistic or you're just inspired by those VR headset mural videos making the rounds on TikTok. There are also countless mural wallpaper options out there, from moody oversized florals to foggy woodland scenes. Although some peel-and-stick options might work if you're renting and getting your deposit back is an absolute must, consider creating a geometric or sunburst mural out of colorful low-tac electrical tape instead.
Repurposed home decor
When you need a bedroom design fix but you're flat broke, get creative with home decor items you already have. Wooden room dividers are excellent headboard substitutes. In addition to wedging them firmly in place with your bed frame, make sure to use weight-distributing French cleats to anchor heavy pieces firmly to the wall and avoid any literal safety nightmares. Need a lightweight repurposing solution? Try using pushpins or tack nails to secure a decorative runner or rug to the wall instead.
Practical shelving
If not having enough room for a bedside table is making you toss and turn, swapping a headboard for shelves is the solution. There are several ways to do it. Bibliophiles and plant parents may be satisfied with a single shelf installed directly above the bed. However, if you need more space to put your phone, white noise machine, and sizable collection of stuffed animals, bump out the wall to create a deeper ledge – and perhaps tuck some shelves on either side for more hidden storage.
Found objects
You may be surprised by the headboard inspiration you find while spending time in nature. For a rustic look, enlist the help of a friend to stack naturally felled logs behind your bed (making sure to properly prepare them first to avoid bugs). If you live near a public beach or waterway, keep an eye out for interesting pieces of driftwood or palm leaves. With a little ingenuity, even a twisted tree limb can add biophilic appeal to your bedroom.
Thrifted finds
Home features are another creative headboard alternative, especially if you love estate sales or thrifting. Try repurposing ornately carved architectural salvage, like a set of weathered wood shutters, a wrought iron gate, or an arched stained glass window. You could also take a leaf out of Joanna Gaines' book by installing a vintage metal sign or metal letters, remembering to smooth out any sharp edges first.
Reflective mirror
There are two schools of thought when it comes to mirrors in the bedroom. "Absolutely not," and "Let there be light." Whether you have a spectacular view or a shoebox-sized space, hanging a mirror directly behind or over your bed can visually expand the space and bounce more light around. To keep the look sleek instead of sleazy, use mirrors with unique shapes or antiqued finishes instead of boring rectangular ones. Wrapping or draping the mirror with LED or fairy lights can add extra sparkle and romantic energy to the mix.
Old doors
If it's not the look but the price of a traditional wooden headboard that has you hesitating, try substituting two vintage doors instead. A standard queen-sized bed measures 60 inches wide, which just so happens to be the same size as two standard interior slab doors. An aged patina can give them a boho vibe, but you could also paint or cover them with fabric, depending on the look you're after. Once you're done customizing, wedge the doors snugly behind your bed frame and anchor them to the wall for extra security.
Pillows, pillows, and more pillows
Never underestimate the power of pillows. They make an extremely plush headboard substitute. Opt for super large versions, like the bestselling Utopia Bedding 28 by 28 Pillow Inserts from Amazon. Consider adding a little height to the mix by placing them on top of a triangular bolster, like the highly-rated Homemate King Size Bed Wedge. Although you may be obsessed with your million-thread-count linen or extra soft satin pillowcases, they'll wrinkle quickly. Use thick, upholstered fabric covers instead, since low-maintenance solutions are what sweet dreams are made of.