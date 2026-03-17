How To Make Glass Doors And Windows Look Chic Without Bulky Blinds Or Curtains
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Glass doors and windows allow more natural light to enter the home and give the space an open feel. The only issue seems to be finding ways to add personality to the glass without all the bulk of traditional window treatments. Are you getting tired of curtains? Try this practical alternative to cover sliding glass doors and windows. All you need is a little peel-and-stick vinyl trim and some creativity to give those glass surfaces a whole new look without curtains or blinds, and it won't put you over on your decorating budget.
The way this genius hack works is by organizing the trim on the glass to resemble muntins without adding any structural changes to the pane. There are plenty of unique window treatment ideas to try out if you're over basic curtains on your windows and doors, and this one is especially fun because of how simple and affordable it is. According to Home Depot, replacing a door, like the glass ones on your patio, to include a feature like a window grid could cost between $498 and $1,298. A roll of vinyl trim, on the other hand, can cost as little as $5 for nearly 10 feet. So, if you've been thinking of making a change with a big impact, but a small price tag, this project is a great option.
Transforming your glass with vinyl trim
You'll need a few supplies, including a ruler, a level, a sharp pair of scissors, a dry erase marker, and a roll of trim like ZOWZOW Self Adhesive Molding Trim. This is a stunning DIY that makes sliding glass doors look luxurious on a budget, and it's a super simple look to achieve. Decide on a design you want for your doors and windows. You can go with a simple window grid with vertical and horizontal lines, or you can switch things up with a whimsical diamond pattern for a look straight out of a European cottage. With supplies gathered and a design in mind, you're ready to get to work.
Use the marker, level, and ruler or measuring tape to add a template to the door or window where you want to lay the adhesive. Measure and cut the pieces of trim to the size that fits your decor goal, peel off the backing, and stick them on. Remember to wipe the dry erase marker away as you work so it isn't under your design. Customize by painting the trim before applying, or pay a little extra for a textured trim with a raised design like Zefuriam's Champagne Gold Crown Molding Trim. You can even use another material altogether, like magnetic strips that can be removed or changed into a new pattern at whim. You'll have a look that's all your own, with no more boring doors and no need for bulky window treatments or expensive remodels.