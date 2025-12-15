Tired Of Curtains? Try This Practical Alternative To Cover Sliding Glass Doors
Sliding glass doors are both beautiful and practical. Beautiful because they invite the outside world directly into our homes, practical because they are easy to use and surprisingly durable. But one challenge they present is what type of curtains or window coverings are best to use on such a large, hence prominent, feature? One under-utilized but ultra-practical option is a vertical cellular shade. Used on a sliding glass door opening, the vertical cellular shade has significant advantages over other traditional coverings, of which space and energy savings are just two.
Cellular shades, sometimes called honeycomb shades, are made from fabric that is constructed with honeycomb-like voids. The voids compress when the shade is closed and expand as they are opened. This construction creates many advantages, including superior insulative properties, keeping your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer, and saving energy and money, to boot. The shades reduce noise and come in both light-blocking and light-filtering options. When compared to other traditional sliding glass door treatments, they are space-saving, modern-looking, practical, and pretty.
Vertical cells for door openings
You are likely well aware of cellular shades used in window applications. They have become very popular. In them, the cells, or honeycombs, are horizontal, compressing and expanding as you raise or lower the shade. They install within the frame of the window and provide all the advantages mentioned above.
Cellular shades on sliding glass doors run vertically, compressing and expanding as you slide the shade left or right to open or close the covering. They are mounted over the frame of sliding glass doors onto a headrail that is mounted to the wall. When closed, they form a narrow vertical strip.
While the virtues of vertical cellular shades used on sliding glass doors are myriad, there are some cons to consider. Cellular shades can be more expensive than some other treatments. As they are made of fabric, cleaning them requires vacuuming them with a brush attachment. If you have children and pets, they may be a bit less durable than, say, plastic vertical blinds. But if you are looking for something modern, ultra-practical, and great to look at, vertical cellular shades are a great option. Available in multiple colors, they just might be perfect for your home.