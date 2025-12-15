Tired Of Curtains? Try This Practical Alternative To Cover Sliding Glass Doors

You are likely well aware of cellular shades used in window applications. They have become very popular. In them, the cells, or honeycombs, are horizontal, compressing and expanding as you raise or lower the shade. They install within the frame of the window and provide all the advantages mentioned above.

Cellular shades on sliding glass doors run vertically, compressing and expanding as you slide the shade left or right to open or close the covering. They are mounted over the frame of sliding glass doors onto a headrail that is mounted to the wall. When closed, they form a narrow vertical strip.

While the virtues of vertical cellular shades used on sliding glass doors are myriad, there are some cons to consider. Cellular shades can be more expensive than some other treatments. As they are made of fabric, cleaning them requires vacuuming them with a brush attachment. If you have children and pets, they may be a bit less durable than, say, plastic vertical blinds. But if you are looking for something modern, ultra-practical, and great to look at, vertical cellular shades are a great option. Available in multiple colors, they just might be perfect for your home.