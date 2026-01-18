The Stunning DIY That Makes Sliding Glass Doors Look Luxurious On A Budget
Sliding glass doors are a convenient but often plain home feature. You can't change the shape without spending money on new doors, and simply covering them with blinds or drapes blocks out the light. So, how do you take this mundane feature and transform it into a luxurious accent in your house without overspending? Faux arches and window muntin, of course. Adding architectural features like these is a chic way to cover sliding glass doors without sacrificing sunlight or style. It instantly increases the wow factor while adding a sense of romance.
The money-saving hack behind this feature is that instead of hiring a professional to install wood arches and grids, you make your own using adhesive film and tape. It might not sound like much, but when this DIY comes together, it feels straight out of a grand Jane Austen-era estate. This is one of the most unique window treatment ideas to try out if you're over basic curtains and want to make a big impact with minimal spending. It's also completely renter-friendly, because it peels right off.
Giving your glass doors a DIY glow-up
To bring this romantic door-enhancing hack to life, you need to pick up a few things. Gather scissors, a box cutter, a dry-erase marker, a ruler, and a pencil. Finally, for the star of the DIY, you'll need white electrical tape and white window peel and stick, like Feilays blackout film from Amazon. These window treatments still let in the perfect amount of light, especially when paired with a simple sheer to complete the effect. Once your supply checklist is complete, you can get to work transforming your space.
Measure your doors and trace an arch template onto cardboard or paper to guide cutting the window film. It may be easier to stick these on in two half pieces, rather than attempting to press on the entire arch at once. Use a ruler and dry-erase marker to map out where the faux window muntins will go, then create them with electrical tape. The finished look is completely charming and very customizable. Change the color of the adhesives to match your interior, or use a frosted product to let in more light. Change the rounded arches to a pointed ogee arch or a scalloped multifoil arch to give them more character. However you personalize your sliding glass doors, the end result is a luxurious look on a budget.