10 Herbs And Veggies You Should Avoid Growing Next To Rosemary In The Garden

Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) can be a great addition to your garden for a variety of reasons. Growing rosemary is relatively easy. Additionally, it attracts pollinators, repels harmful insects, can be used in a variety of recipes, and is thought to have a number of health benefits. Rosemary can also be a great companion plant for various herbs and vegetables. However, there are a number of plants, ranging from mint to tomatoes, that you should not grow near rosemary in your garden.

The reasons for avoiding growing these herbs and veggies next to rosemary vary from the amount of water they require to the nutrients they need. This makes more sense when you understand the conditions that are best to grow rosemary. Since it hails from the Mediterranean region, it thrives in soil that is relatively dry and well-draining. Otherwise, it is quite susceptible to root rot. Therefore, plants that require a good deal of water should not be planted near rosemary.

Ditto for nutrients. Rosemary performs best in relatively low-nutrient soil with a slightly alkaline pH. This means it rarely, if ever, needs fertilization or soil amendments. However, it also means plants that require high nutrients, different pH, or work to enrich the soil should not be planted near rosemary.