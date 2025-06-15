12 Easy-To-Grow Basil Companions That Will Make Your Garden Thrive

Like humans, plants often do well when they have reliable companions who complement their lifestyle but don't invade their space. They may have similar needs but know when to leave each other alone. They don't bring toxic companions into each others' lives. Basil's companions share the same sunshine but don't throw shade on each other. Their roots may cross paths, but they don't steal each others' food or poison each others' drinks. Growing basil together with some helpmates can even be mutually beneficial, helping both plants thrive in your garden.

Basil (Ocimum basilicum) is a warm-weather herb that needs plenty of sunshine, well-draining soil rich in organic matter, and is usually grown as an annual in the United States, though it is a perennial in USDA hardiness zones 10 and 11. The plant is especially sensitive to cold snaps, so you can plant it in pots that you can cover or bring indoors on cold nights — but you'll still want to think about the plants you pair it with when it's outside during the day. Here are some excellent ideas for companion plants to pair with your basil.