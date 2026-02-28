10 Plants You Should Never Grow Next To Your Tomatoes

Whether you're growing them in a greenhouse or outside on one of your DIY tomato cages, tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum) are a flavorful and versatile variety of nightshade that are great in salads, soups, sauces, or just to eat raw off the vine. In order to grow tomatoes successfully, there are a few things you need to make sure of, such as soil acidity, sun exposure, and several other factors. One of the most important things you need to keep track of is which plants you're sowing next to your tomatoes because not all of them are good companions.

Tomatoes are mostly friendly when it comes to companion planting. They get along with numerous different types of herbs as well as flowers like marigolds (Tagetes) and vegetables like asparagus. These plants can help each other along in numerous different ways, which is the whole point of companion planting. Still, there are plants that you don't want going anywhere near your tomatoes.

It's not just soil or sun requirements that makes some plants unsuitable for growing next to tomatoes. These plants have strong negative effects on tomatoes to the point where they are not compatible to grow next to each other at all.