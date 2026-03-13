Stop Tossing Empty Prescription Bottles When There Are 16 Clever Ways To Reuse Them

Prescription bottles are common one-use plastics in households since every new prescription comes in a new receptacle. This makes it easy to stock up on more than you know what to do with, but if you have a bunch lying around, think twice before throwing them away. There are plenty of ways to get more use out of them by repurposing them in your home and everyday life.

Repurposing plastic prescription containers is a great way to explore your creative side and embrace sustainability at home. You'll be surprised to find that this choice has a seemingly insignificant but actually important impact on the world around you. Now, plastic pill containers are technically recyclable. However, their small size makes them hard to process, and they often end up in landfills instead of being reused.

Rather than taking the chance that your prescription bottles aren't getting properly recycled, find ways to repurpose them yourself. Below are 16 clever prescription bottle hacks that you can use inside and outside of the home. Like the genius ideas for reusing wine corks and other single-use household items, these ideas will keep you from ever tossing these pill bottles out again. Thankfully, many of these hacks don't require any extra steps to DIY. You simply have to put the pill bottle to work as an adorable mini organizer for anything from bathroom products to tool supplies. There are also more creative routes that transform pill bottles into unique, one-of-a-kind decor.