Don't Toss 'Em! Turn Empty Prescription Bottles Into Adorable Mini Organizers
After finishing the last pill from a prescription, do you just toss the bottle? If so, you've been missing out on all of the ways they can help organize around the home. Nearly five billion prescriptions were filled by Americans in 2025, according to Statista. That's a lot of empty bottles. In the same way they protect pills and keep them sorted, they too can be useful for tiny items that usually get cluttered — from jewelry to office supplies. Plus, it's easy to upgrade the look of prescription medicine bottles with a dose of creativity.
You'll need to clean the bottles prior to turning them into mini organizers. Begin by peeling off their labels and removing the sticker residue. Wash them in a sink of soapy water, using a brush to scrub their insides. Once the prescription bottles are thoroughly dry, they'll be ready to fill. If you need a place to start, consider the little items in a junk drawer. Things like thumbtacks, paperclips, safety pins, coins, and spare keys can all float around and create a mess. Instead, sort them out into their own individual bottles for a less stressful drawer.
Looking to keep your garage organized? Store fasteners like nails, hooks, and screws in the containers. They're also great for separating sewing essentials, including buttons, needles, and pins. Place small earrings and rings inside your empty prescription bottles, and they'll keep them safe on your nightstand or while you're traveling. Or, use them in the gardening shed for sorting or saving leftover seeds. All this to say, there are so many items you can organize using prescription bottles, just as long as they're petite.
Give your old medicine bottles crafty makeovers
Your organizers don't have to look like their former selves if you have some crafting supplies on hand. A simple way to transform them is with paint. Start by painting a light-colored base coat, and then decorate the bottles with pretty details and designs. If they're for the garage, you could paint them a dark color instead and add sticker labels specifying what's inside. Scraps of fabric are also perfect for covering old prescription bottles. Wrap the outsides and glue round pieces on the tops. Leave sections of the bottles uncovered if you'd prefer to see the contents.
Another way to beautify your leftover bottles is with contact paper. Choose a fun design that goes along with your tastes — or stick to a neutral one, like this Heroad Wood Grain Contact Paper. Ribbon, jute twine, stickers, washi tape, and teeny-tiny embellishments could all help upgrade the containers, too. Once you're done, you could turn the bottles into adorable craft organizers for your beads, sequins, and rhinestones. Label their tops and store them together in a wicker basket.
It's not a problem if you don't have any empty prescription bottles lying around. You can buy new ones online, such as this 12-pack of Obami Plastic Medicine Pill Bottles for $10. Ideally, though, using old ones is a wonderful way to upcycle them, all while helping bring organization to your home. The fact that prescription bottles have child-resistant lids is another perk when it comes to storing miniature, sharp objects. Take a look around your house to see where they could be most useful!