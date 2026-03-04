Don't Toss 'Em! Turn Empty Prescription Bottles Into Adorable Mini Organizers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After finishing the last pill from a prescription, do you just toss the bottle? If so, you've been missing out on all of the ways they can help organize around the home. Nearly five billion prescriptions were filled by Americans in 2025, according to Statista. That's a lot of empty bottles. In the same way they protect pills and keep them sorted, they too can be useful for tiny items that usually get cluttered — from jewelry to office supplies. Plus, it's easy to upgrade the look of prescription medicine bottles with a dose of creativity.

You'll need to clean the bottles prior to turning them into mini organizers. Begin by peeling off their labels and removing the sticker residue. Wash them in a sink of soapy water, using a brush to scrub their insides. Once the prescription bottles are thoroughly dry, they'll be ready to fill. If you need a place to start, consider the little items in a junk drawer. Things like thumbtacks, paperclips, safety pins, coins, and spare keys can all float around and create a mess. Instead, sort them out into their own individual bottles for a less stressful drawer.

Looking to keep your garage organized? Store fasteners like nails, hooks, and screws in the containers. They're also great for separating sewing essentials, including buttons, needles, and pins. Place small earrings and rings inside your empty prescription bottles, and they'll keep them safe on your nightstand or while you're traveling. Or, use them in the gardening shed for sorting or saving leftover seeds. All this to say, there are so many items you can organize using prescription bottles, just as long as they're petite.