The Affordable IKEA Item That Makes Keeping An Organized Garage A Breeze
Is there anything with more promise than a brand-new garage space that has nothing in it yet? You know, the kind of garage you see in a real estate listing photo — with a clean floor, white walls, and an endless amount of empty space? Unfortunately, the dream of a spotless, meticulously organized garage is often already crushed with the arrival of the first moving box, and by the time you're fully moved in, the space has already become a chaotic catch-all for sporting goods, bikes, tools, gardening supplies, camping equipment, Christmas decorations, and any other items that don't quite have a place inside the house... plus cars, of course.
The daily reality of having a garage space is usually less magazine-worthy than it is anxiety-inducing, as the clutter situation grows worse with every passing year. And frankly, getting a garage organized can be a laborious, expensive task, with garage storage systems or modular shelving costing hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars. One internet search for garage organization tools is enough to put a sour, very expensive taste in anyone's mouth. Thankfully, TikTok is here with a better way!
Stylinmysanctuary (@stylinmysanctuary) shared how she used the affordable and adaptable galvanized steel IKEA OMAR shelf to quickly and easily organize clutter in her garage. This inexpensive shelving unit costs only $39.99 for the three-shelf, 36.25 inch wide version, though there are many other widths and heights to consider for your particular space and storage needs. Your overflowing garage (and your wallet!) will thank you.
The IKEA OMAR shelf's strong and adjustable frame makes it a perfect affordable organizer for all of your garage clutter
The 36.25 inch wide IKEA OMAR shelf is made from galvanized steel, making it tough enough to handle 73 pounds per shelf, or 219 pounds per shelving unit. That's some serious clutter control! The shelves are also adjustable, allowing you to customize the heights to the specific items you intend to store. Additionally, it has adjustable feet to adapt to uneven floor surfaces for added stability, can be easily wiped clean, and holds up to damp areas, making an ideal shelving unit for the garage.
In the case of the TikTok video, the OMAR shelf was the perfect size and organization solution for a very visible niche next to the garage door to the house, an eyesore that was a source of irritation and seen every day before she wrangled it into shape. By adjusting the OMAR shelves to the exact dimensions to fit complimentary (and inexpensive) IKEA SAMLA storage bins, the complete storage solution transformed the area in a matter of minutes. You could implement a similar bin system for smaller items or stack larger items neatly onto the garage shelves themselves. Like on TikTok, you could also add a wall-mounted tool organizer or hooks paired with the low OMAR shelves for a more complete garage storage solution. Additionally, you can mix and match other sizes of OMAR shelves for a truly personalized storage system that blends together beautifully.
Whatever the type of garage clutter that's cramping your style, you should grab one — or two, or 10 — IKEA OMAR galvanized wire shelves as an inexpensive, strong, and flexible storage solution to get that organized garage of your dreams.