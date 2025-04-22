The Affordable IKEA Item That Makes Keeping An Organized Garage A Breeze

Is there anything with more promise than a brand-new garage space that has nothing in it yet? You know, the kind of garage you see in a real estate listing photo — with a clean floor, white walls, and an endless amount of empty space? Unfortunately, the dream of a spotless, meticulously organized garage is often already crushed with the arrival of the first moving box, and by the time you're fully moved in, the space has already become a chaotic catch-all for sporting goods, bikes, tools, gardening supplies, camping equipment, Christmas decorations, and any other items that don't quite have a place inside the house... plus cars, of course.

The daily reality of having a garage space is usually less magazine-worthy than it is anxiety-inducing, as the clutter situation grows worse with every passing year. And frankly, getting a garage organized can be a laborious, expensive task, with garage storage systems or modular shelving costing hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars. One internet search for garage organization tools is enough to put a sour, very expensive taste in anyone's mouth. Thankfully, TikTok is here with a better way!

Stylinmysanctuary (@stylinmysanctuary) shared how she used the affordable and adaptable galvanized steel IKEA OMAR shelf to quickly and easily organize clutter in her garage. This inexpensive shelving unit costs only $39.99 for the three-shelf, 36.25 inch wide version, though there are many other widths and heights to consider for your particular space and storage needs. Your overflowing garage (and your wallet!) will thank you.