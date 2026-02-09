This DIY Turns An Empty Laundry Detergent Container Into Adorable Spring Decor

The best way to welcome the upcoming season is to fill a home and landscape with springtime decor. Pair a creative DIY project with colorful spring wreath ideas to create the perfect seasonal centerpiece or tabletop display. What's the DIY in question? An adorable gnome that's made from a surprisingly mundane household essential: an empty laundry detergent container.

The next time you use the last of your Tide Pods, hold onto their round plastic receptacle. These empty containers from America's top-selling laundry brand are the perfect base for handmade gnome figurines. Although one of the specific DIYs we focus on uses Tide Pod containers specifically, this idea can also be applied to any jug-shaped detergent. This is a clever way to reuse a laundry detergent bottle in a home or garden, and keep it out of the landfill. It accentuates a space with a personal touch, while embracing an eco-friendly approach.

Although gnomes are an eccentric design choice, they've been prominent in gardens and landscaping throughout history. They're a popular choice for kitschy interior designs. The beauty of gnomes is that it only takes a little creativity to customize them into adorable decor for seasonal holidays like Easter and St. Patrick's Day. A little color goes a long way, and if you know how to paint gnomes, you can even design store-bought items into a niche design. Consider building a collection beyond springtime, so there's a repertoire of gnomes to rotate throughout the year. This creates more visual interest inside a home, adding personality and a charming touch to indoor spaces.