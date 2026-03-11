Turn A Dollar Tree Mop Head Into The Cutest Door Decor With An Easy DIY
If you've ever thought about crafting an adorable front door wreath, there's a good chance using a mop head never came to mind. But while it may seem like a head-scratching idea, mop strings are actually an excellent material for the job — especially to blend with a farmhouse or bohemian vibe. The creator behind LifeDIYJosie shared this project on her YouTube channel. It involves covering a wreath form with the cords, then adorning the piece with a few special touches. Don't worry — you can't tell that it started out as a mop once you're done. The end result actually looks like it could come from a pricey home decor store.
Begin by taking a ride to Dollar Tree for its Cotton Mop Head. You might want to grab a couple to ensure you have enough strings, especially if you're creating a larger wreath. You'll also need one of Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Metal Wreath Forms, which are available in 8 or 14 inch sizes. Grab extra decoration supplies as well, like these Lilac Artificial 5-Stem Bushes. The mop cords will give the wreath a textured appearance, while the decor will help infuse more charm.
If you prefer to keep the cords white, you'll be ready to dive into the project. Your wreath will provide a pop when paired with an elegant front door color. But if you'd prefer a bolder wreath, you could dye the strings a bright color beforehand, using a product like Rit All Purpose Dye. It won't have the same rustic appearance when you're finished. However, it's a fun option if you're wanting a unique piece to welcome guests.
Create a mop-head wreath that'll earn compliments
Start by cutting all of the strings off the mop head. You can discard the end piece. Add a drop of hot glue to the back of the wreath form. Place a strand on top, then wrap it around the form. Once you reach the end of the string, secure it with hot glue as well. Only use glue on the back of the wreath to keep the front looking flawless, and also like it's one continuous cord. Repeat this with as many pieces of strings needed to fill up the wreath. The sections shouldn't have any gaps between them, unless you'd rather it have an imperfect look.
Your beautiful DIY wreath isn't finished yet! It's time to dress it up with some additions, like gluing faux blooms to the back so that they peek out through the wreath's opening. You could attach a lovely bow or cover it with flowers made from jute twine. Dollar Tree also carries Artificial Green Foliage, as well as a Heart-Shaped Decor piece that could hang inside the wreath's center. Make it as warm and welcoming as you'd like. Finally, attach a hook to your front door so that you can proudly display your new wreath. Your company won't know that it's made from a mop head.