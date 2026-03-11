Turn A Dollar Tree Mop Head Into The Cutest Door Decor With An Easy DIY

If you've ever thought about crafting an adorable front door wreath, there's a good chance using a mop head never came to mind. But while it may seem like a head-scratching idea, mop strings are actually an excellent material for the job — especially to blend with a farmhouse or bohemian vibe. The creator behind LifeDIYJosie shared this project on her YouTube channel. It involves covering a wreath form with the cords, then adorning the piece with a few special touches. Don't worry — you can't tell that it started out as a mop once you're done. The end result actually looks like it could come from a pricey home decor store.

Begin by taking a ride to Dollar Tree for its Cotton Mop Head. You might want to grab a couple to ensure you have enough strings, especially if you're creating a larger wreath. You'll also need one of Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Metal Wreath Forms, which are available in 8 or 14 inch sizes. Grab extra decoration supplies as well, like these Lilac Artificial 5-Stem Bushes. The mop cords will give the wreath a textured appearance, while the decor will help infuse more charm.

If you prefer to keep the cords white, you'll be ready to dive into the project. Your wreath will provide a pop when paired with an elegant front door color. But if you'd prefer a bolder wreath, you could dye the strings a bright color beforehand, using a product like Rit All Purpose Dye. It won't have the same rustic appearance when you're finished. However, it's a fun option if you're wanting a unique piece to welcome guests.