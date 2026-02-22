HGTV's Mike Holmes Swears By These Front Door Colors For A Polished, Elegant Look

There are many dark colors you could choose for your front door, but which one is right for you? Start by considering your existing home's color scheme to determine what colors might look elegant. The important thing is that you like the way your home looks, but there are a few design principles you can keep in mind if you want it to look particularly striking. Two or three colors is generally ideal for the exteriors of homes. It's varied enough to be interesting but isn't overwhelming. If your home already has three colors, consider using a darker shade of one of them for your door. For a two-toned house, you could instead use a third complementary color for the door. Choosing a front door color that either matches or complements your accent colors, such as your shutters, trim, or garage door, is also a good way to make your home look more cohesive.

Next, consider what your goals are for your door. Black is a classic option for dark doors, and it has a few benefits. It is a sleek front door color that's a great choice for curb appeal, and it goes with everything. If you love repainting your home, but don't want to constantly change your door to match, black is a solid choice. If you want your home to keep up with the trends, dark earth tones are among the 2026 trending front door colors. A warm dark brown can make your home feel inviting, while a deep green has a soothing forest vibe. If you'd rather stand out, consider a more colorful option. Darker shades of blue, red, purple, orange, yellow, and pink can add a pop of color to your home without becoming overbearing.