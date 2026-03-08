Old Plant Pots: 8 Ideas To Create Clever DIY Bird Feeders For Your Garden!

If you enjoy gardening, there's a good chance you have old pots lying around. Sure, you could easily fill them with new plants. But why not bring life to your garden in a different way? With a bit of crafting, plant pots can be turned into DIY bird feeders that will invite feathery friends to your yard for a snack. There are a variety of reasons why it's beneficial to have birds come and visit. For example, many can help with gardening tasks like controlling weeds and pesky insects. It's also very entertaining and mood-boosting to watch them fleet about!

We've gathered a list of bird feeders made from old pots that might just inspire you to create your own. In order to keep it a safe haven for birds, place the feeder in a protected spot away from pets and predators. Clean it on a regular basis to help keep the birds healthy and if you want to give them a drink of water after their meal, consider making them a cute DIY birdbath, too. Grab those leftover pots, wash them out, and let's get to work.