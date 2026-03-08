Old Plant Pots: 8 Ideas To Create Clever DIY Bird Feeders For Your Garden!
If you enjoy gardening, there's a good chance you have old pots lying around. Sure, you could easily fill them with new plants. But why not bring life to your garden in a different way? With a bit of crafting, plant pots can be turned into DIY bird feeders that will invite feathery friends to your yard for a snack. There are a variety of reasons why it's beneficial to have birds come and visit. For example, many can help with gardening tasks like controlling weeds and pesky insects. It's also very entertaining and mood-boosting to watch them fleet about!
We've gathered a list of bird feeders made from old pots that might just inspire you to create your own. In order to keep it a safe haven for birds, place the feeder in a protected spot away from pets and predators. Clean it on a regular basis to help keep the birds healthy and if you want to give them a drink of water after their meal, consider making them a cute DIY birdbath, too. Grab those leftover pots, wash them out, and let's get to work.
Pretty pedestal
Three pots and a saucer can be stacked together to create a very impressive bird feeder. Flip one of the pots over, then glue a matching pot on top of it. Turn the last one upside down and add it to the stack. Glue the saucer on top. Paint the feeder an inviting color like purple or blue, and after it's completely dry — fill the saucer with seeds. Surely, the birds won't be able to resist your feast.
Cold-weather cuisine
When it's frigid outside, you can treat the birds to a nice dinner using an inverted plant pot. Thread a rope through the pot, then fill it with a suet blend. Attach a stick to the end of the rope to act as a perch. Hang the feeder up and the solid food mix will stay nestled inside for the birds. It'll be a kind gesture since food sources aren't as abundant for them during the chilly months.
Eclectic creation
If you adore purchasing vintage thrift store finds, how about you put together your own unique, vintage-y bird feeder? An old pot and saucer will be the most important parts. Lift the pot in an upside down position with any stand you have available and attach the saucer to the exposed base. Finally run a rod through the entire contraption to keep it in place. Add trinkets to the piece to make it as whimsical as your garden is. See how creative you can get, but it should be a budget-friendly project if you stick with secondhand treasures.
Quick & easy plastic feeder
Clever Life Hacks shared a DIY that calls for a plastic pot, two different-sized saucers, and a piece of rope. Drill a hole in the middle of the pot and saucers, which will allow you to pass the rope through them. Add holes around the bottom of the pot as well. Stack them on the rope so the larger saucer is on the bottom, followed by the pot and small saucer. Fill the pot with delicious seeds, then hang the feeder from a tree branch. Now wait for your company to fly in!
Village for birds and fairies
Do you believe in fairies? Welcome both the birds and the fairies to your garden by creating an entire village of feeders. Paint an orchid pot to look like a charming home, then top it with a clay pot roof. A saucer will be the yard, and it can be filled with a smorgasbord of seeds. Craft multiple similar structures to create a whimsical village like in the project shared by Your House a Home TV. Incorporate plants, figurines, teeny rocks, and anything else that will enhance the whimsy even more.
Bird buffet
Having trouble deciding what kind of food to present to your feathered friends? That's okay, just create a multi-tiered bird feeder. Stack various sizes of trays and pots going from the largest to the smallest. Fill each level with a different kind of bird seed. You can also sneak in special treats like pieces of fruit. Just be careful that your masterpiece doesn't accidentally draw in bird predators.
Lovely wreath feeder
Make a DIY bird feeder for your garden that has an extra touch of beauty. The DIYer behind Coffee with my Sunshine shared the idea to use a plastic pot, a wreath, and a strainer. Drill holes into the pot so that the birdseed will be able to flow out. Combine the items with wire. Finally, weave fresh, bird-friendly flowers into the wreath. You'll have to replace the flowers often, but they'll be a wonderful complement to your garden.
Smart & simple
Going the DIY route instead of purchasing an item can save a bunch of cash. But it doesn't mean you always have an exact plan! Sometimes, you just have to head into the garage and get creative with supplies. The main thing you'll need for this idea is an old pot saucer to serve as the feeder. Then, use your MacGyver skills to keep it off the ground for the birds with supplies like chains, rope, carabiners, or stakes. It might not be anything fancy, but the birds should love it.