Stop Wasting Empty Milk Jugs — Transform Them Into A Clever Bird Feeder
If you often feel guilty throwing away disposable items that have potential, there are tons of unique ways to reuse old household items in your garden instead of tossing them. While it might seem like your empty milk jug isn't worth saving, it turns out that these plastic containers can be easily transformed into functional bird feeders. This is a great project for those who love to upcycle and practice sustainability, or if you're looking to bring more birds to your yard. By cutting openings in the sides of your milk jug, you can create a little hut with birdseed inside for your feathered friends to enjoy.
For people with children, saving up a few milk jugs and making bird feeders can make for a fun family craft. If you don't have an old milk jug lying around, any gallon or half-gallon-sized plastic container, such as a water jug or a vinegar container, will suffice. With a little creativity, you can customize and decorate your milk jug for the perfect DIY bird feeder for your space. Painting the jug, adding perches for your feathered friends, or using glue to attach small decorations to your DIY feeder will allow you to personalize this project and make your bird feeder unique. Beads, sequins, or natural items like leaves, sticks, and acorns can adorn your DIY bird feeder to give it the perfect look.
How to transform an empty milk jug into a fun bird feeder
If you're looking for smart ways to reuse milk jugs, crafting your own bird feeder is a great option to upcycle these plastic containers. After washing and rinsing your jug, you'll need to make an opening in each of the two larger sides to allow birds to fly in and out easily. You might trace two circles onto the plastic, or you could cut out rectangular shapes if it's easier. Ensure that you leave several inches of space at the bottom of the jug to hold the birdseed. Poking a few tiny holes into the bottom of the jug will help with drainage, but be careful that they're not big enough for the seed to fall out.
To add perches that stick out from the base of your feeder, cut a small hole below each opening, poking it all the way through the other side of the jug. Insert a thin, wooden dowel rod into each of these holes so that it sticks out on both sides, creating four perches around your feeder. Alternatively, cut two slits below your opening to hold a dowel horizontally against the jug. To hang your feeder, simply poke two holes near the cap to thread string or wire through. Wrapping some string around the threaded opening and then securing the cap will also create a hanger for your bird feeder. With some jugs, you may simply use the plastic handle as a hanger.