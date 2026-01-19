Stop Wasting Empty Milk Jugs — Transform Them Into A Clever Bird Feeder

If you often feel guilty throwing away disposable items that have potential, there are tons of unique ways to reuse old household items in your garden instead of tossing them. While it might seem like your empty milk jug isn't worth saving, it turns out that these plastic containers can be easily transformed into functional bird feeders. This is a great project for those who love to upcycle and practice sustainability, or if you're looking to bring more birds to your yard. By cutting openings in the sides of your milk jug, you can create a little hut with birdseed inside for your feathered friends to enjoy.

For people with children, saving up a few milk jugs and making bird feeders can make for a fun family craft. If you don't have an old milk jug lying around, any gallon or half-gallon-sized plastic container, such as a water jug or a vinegar container, will suffice. With a little creativity, you can customize and decorate your milk jug for the perfect DIY bird feeder for your space. Painting the jug, adding perches for your feathered friends, or using glue to attach small decorations to your DIY feeder will allow you to personalize this project and make your bird feeder unique. Beads, sequins, or natural items like leaves, sticks, and acorns can adorn your DIY bird feeder to give it the perfect look.