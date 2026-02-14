Reuse Two Ordinary Thrift Store Finds To DIY A Cute Birdbath On A Budget

If there's one foolproof way to attract birds to your garden, it's with a birdbath. Unfortunately (or not so much), store-bought versions — especially concrete ones — often come with hefty price tags of over $100. And that's where this DIY comes chirping in. By upcycling a thrifted plant stand and a dish, you'll be able to DIY your own unique birdbath for a fraction of the cost. Plant stands make wonderful birdbath bases. Since they typically have an indented center designed for plant pots, a shallow dish will sit perfectly atop them, creating a quick, easy, and inexpensive birdbath. Even plant stands with flat bases similar to small end tables work wonderfully for this project. Once you've chosen one with a cute design that complements your outdoor space, you can further customize your birdbath by painting the stand.

The basin of your birdbath can be a simple thrifted dish that's not too deep, or you can get more creative with it. Serving platters, glass bowls, water trays from planters, or even an old fire pit basin can all work for this DIY birdbath. In some cases, large plates with a bit of a lip also make good basins. When choosing your dish, make sure it nestles nicely into your plant stand and is shallow enough for your feathered friends to perch and bathe comfortably. With this fun project, you'll save money while transforming thrift store items into a gorgeous birdbath water feature for your yard.