Reuse Two Ordinary Thrift Store Finds To DIY A Cute Birdbath On A Budget
If there's one foolproof way to attract birds to your garden, it's with a birdbath. Unfortunately (or not so much), store-bought versions — especially concrete ones — often come with hefty price tags of over $100. And that's where this DIY comes chirping in. By upcycling a thrifted plant stand and a dish, you'll be able to DIY your own unique birdbath for a fraction of the cost. Plant stands make wonderful birdbath bases. Since they typically have an indented center designed for plant pots, a shallow dish will sit perfectly atop them, creating a quick, easy, and inexpensive birdbath. Even plant stands with flat bases similar to small end tables work wonderfully for this project. Once you've chosen one with a cute design that complements your outdoor space, you can further customize your birdbath by painting the stand.
The basin of your birdbath can be a simple thrifted dish that's not too deep, or you can get more creative with it. Serving platters, glass bowls, water trays from planters, or even an old fire pit basin can all work for this DIY birdbath. In some cases, large plates with a bit of a lip also make good basins. When choosing your dish, make sure it nestles nicely into your plant stand and is shallow enough for your feathered friends to perch and bathe comfortably. With this fun project, you'll save money while transforming thrift store items into a gorgeous birdbath water feature for your yard.
Repurposing a thrifted plant stand and dish for a budget-friendly birdbath
After thrifting the perfect dish and plant stand, assembling your birdbath should be simple. If you want to customize the look of the stand or basin, do this before putting the two pieces together. For instance, you could add a vinyl sticker – perhaps a tree or flowers — to the center of a basic bowl to zhuzh it up. Just be sure to coat it with a bird-safe sealant if you go this route. From there, just use a strong adhesive like E6000 glue to fix your dish onto the plant stand. Dab the glue onto the inner edges of the stand, so that when you place the dish inside, it sticks into place. If you're working with a stand that has a flat top, glue the entire bottom of the dish to the stand.
Once the glue has dried, it'll be time to figure out where to place your birdbath. When setting up your DIY birdbath, consider adding more features your feathered friends will love. If your bowl is rather deep in the middle, setting some rocks in the basin can make it easier for the birds to perch and wash themselves. Finally, pour water into the bath and wait to see gorgeous birds flock to your thrifted DIY yard feature.