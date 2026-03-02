Martha Stewart's Spice Storage Tip Makes Cluttered Drawers A Thing Of The Past

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having an array of spices helps keep dishes flavorful. But the question is, where do you store them? If you're looking to gain more kitchen cabinet space, tucking them away in a drawer is an excellent housing alternative, perhaps one near your stove or favorite prep counter. But without a game plan, a spice drawer can become a pain to sift through. Thankfully, Martha Stewart has found that slanted shelves offer a great solution

Stewart shared this useful tip on her YouTube channel. Those familiar with the cleaning enthusiast know she can make keeping an organized home a breeze. When it comes to spices, using slanted shelves inside a drawer helps them stay neat and tidy. Plus, there's another benefit, too. "Spices stay fresher and longer when kept out of the sunlight," she explained. "So this kind of storage is really, really excellent for spices and for herbs."

Not everyone has slanted shelves in their kitchen drawers. Luckily, they make inserts if you'd prefer to not have them permanently installed. For example, this Clear Spice Rack Tray on Amazon is only $9. Or, for a stylish look — this Bamboo Spice Drawer Organizer is about $30. Both have multiple tiers that you lay your bottles on to keep them lined up. Just make sure that you measure your drawer and count your spices prior to selecting an insert, as they come in various sizes.