Martha Stewart's Spice Storage Tip Makes Cluttered Drawers A Thing Of The Past
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Having an array of spices helps keep dishes flavorful. But the question is, where do you store them? If you're looking to gain more kitchen cabinet space, tucking them away in a drawer is an excellent housing alternative, perhaps one near your stove or favorite prep counter. But without a game plan, a spice drawer can become a pain to sift through. Thankfully, Martha Stewart has found that slanted shelves offer a great solution
Stewart shared this useful tip on her YouTube channel. Those familiar with the cleaning enthusiast know she can make keeping an organized home a breeze. When it comes to spices, using slanted shelves inside a drawer helps them stay neat and tidy. Plus, there's another benefit, too. "Spices stay fresher and longer when kept out of the sunlight," she explained. "So this kind of storage is really, really excellent for spices and for herbs."
Not everyone has slanted shelves in their kitchen drawers. Luckily, they make inserts if you'd prefer to not have them permanently installed. For example, this Clear Spice Rack Tray on Amazon is only $9. Or, for a stylish look — this Bamboo Spice Drawer Organizer is about $30. Both have multiple tiers that you lay your bottles on to keep them lined up. Just make sure that you measure your drawer and count your spices prior to selecting an insert, as they come in various sizes.
Get your spice drawer organized with slanted shelves
Slanted shelves help prevent your spice drawers from becoming a cluttered mess. But if you want to up the appearance of your drawer, consider transferring the spices, herbs, and seasonings into matching containers. This set of 24 Glass Spice Jars with Bamboo Lids allows you to see what's inside each one. You can then attach labels to make it easy to grab the right spice every time. According to Martha Stewart, when spices are stored correctly they can last up to 12 months. If kept in the open, it's recommended to use containers that light can't penetrate.
After filling and labeling your jars, you can place them on the shelves in your drawer. You might want to put a little thought into this step as well. You could alphabetize the spices beforehand so you can find them quickly. Or, reserve the front row for containers you regularly reach for, like salt, pepper, and garlic powder, while the back row holds your least used spices. Be sure to replace them if you notice they've lost their smell, or taste not quite like they should. If you decide to make the switch to slanted shelves, just know that it's possible to repurpose your old spice rack into a different kind of organizer.