Turn An Ordinary Thrift Store Spice Rack Into The Ultimate Bathroom Organizer

The premise of this hack is beautifully simple. Head to your favorite local thrift store(s) and go on a treasure hunt for a pre-loved, wall-mounted spice rack. If you'd like to be able to use the bottom rail as a hand towel holder, be sure to look for a spice rack with an open front rung used to hold the spices in place that will allow you to loop the towel through. A two-tier option is ideal for storing one shelf of products above with a towel bar below, but feel free to look for something larger or smaller to fit your bathroom's needs.

Once you have a vintage spice rack in hand, it's time to upgrade the aesthetics. As with any painted vintage piece, it's advisable to test for lead paint before proceeding with any project. When you know it's safe, begin by removing the old finish from the piece with an electric sander. Assuming the piece is wood, you can then apply a fresh coat of stain to give it an updated look, but paint is also a great option. Since the organizer will be placed in the bathroom, you will likely want to apply a matte sealer to prevent moisture damage from spills or splashes.

Once the piece is refinished, hang it on the wall near the sink. Fill the top shelf with pretty bottles of soap, lotion, body or hair products, perfume or cologne, room fragrance spray, and any other attractive bathroom products that the space needs. Hang a hand towel from the bottom rung to create the loveliest one-of-a-kind vintage bathroom organizer on a thrift store budget.