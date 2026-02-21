Martha Stewart's Simple Tips Make Keeping An Organized Home A Breeze

Stewart's third tip wraps all other routine-related advice together. "Don't leave organizing to chance. Block off time in your planner for daily, weekly, monthly, seasonal, and annual to-dos. Set reminders to stave off procrastination," she advises]. By setting aside devoted time in your calendar for tasks of all sizes, you're less likely to forget, delay, or blow them off entirely. Develop a regular maintenance, specialty project, and home cleaning schedule. Better yet, create a calendar on your phone just for home tasks to keep them separated for easy filtering and reference in one place.

Set real-time reminders for when it's time to accomplish each task as well as a secondary reminder further in advance if you need time to prepare. For example, while you may only need an in-the-moment alert that today's the day to put the recycling out on the curb, you may want a reminder a week ahead of time for tasks like switching the furnace air filter so you can be sure to purchase one in advance. If a scheduling conflict comes up, it's as simple as moving the task's calendar entry to ensure it gets completed another time without it falling through the cracks.

To save time, add repeating calendar events to automate future tasks and their corresponding reminders. Over time, you'll build a robust and fully-automated home organization system, complete with schedules and reminders. The more thorough your system gets, the less time and energy you need to spend thinking about what needs to get done and when.