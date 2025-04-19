Gain Extra Kitchen Cabinet Space With An Easy DIY For Pots And Pans Storage

Storing your pots and pans in your kitchen cabinets can be a very frustrating proposition. As a professional cabinetmaker, I know that frustration firsthand, both in cabinet construction and in my home. I installed roll-out shelves in the lower cabinets we use to store our pots and pans and, while better, it's still frustrating. Which cabinet does which pan go in? What if an easily distracted husband messes up that organization? Trouble becomes double.

Another fact is that pots and pans are basically "hollow" and don't store compactly. Some will nest together well, but you are storing a lot of "air" and taking up space that you could use for other things that stack and store more efficiently. So, what's the best approach to tackling cookware and bakeware storage? How about hanging your pots and pans on the wall.

There are many ways to go about hanging your kitchenware on the wall, but a DIY pegboard panel may be the easiest and most versatile. (There are unexpected ways to use pegboard around your home.) Inexpensive and easy to make, you can customize the panel to suit your kitchen. The supplies you'll need are found at your local big box home center, and you can even have them cut the pegboard panel to size if you wish.