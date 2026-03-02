Turn Scrap Wood Into A Simple Garden Feature Your Plants Will Love

If you're someone who enjoys DIY projects, there is more than a good chance you have scrap wood lying around. Far from being trash, scrap wood can be used to create some unique and affordable structures, like a DIY storage solution to cut down on coffee mug clutter. Some of the best uses for scrap wood, however, are in the garden. One of the easiest things you can make from your pile is a homemade garden pyramid trellis that will enhance your outdoor space and is a feature plants will absolutely love.

Trellises are a time-tested way to provide support for vertically grown vegetables, fruits, and flowers. The pyramid trellis is a simple design that combines a few long scrap wood pieces into a tall, triangular structure. The two main types of pyramid trellis are the teepee – a simpler, more cone-like design great for growing vegetables — and the obelisk – more intricately designed and used as a showpiece for flower beds. Both can easily be made using scrap wood.

Apart from the visual appeal, a huge benefit of building a pyramid trellis with scrap wood is how incredibly affordable it is. A nice cedar obelisk purchased online could easily run over $300. Instead, with a little know-how, some elbow grease, and a few bucks for garden twine, nails, or screws, you can make your own DIY pyramid trellis for way less cash.