Turn Scrap Wood Into A Simple Garden Feature Your Plants Will Love
If you're someone who enjoys DIY projects, there is more than a good chance you have scrap wood lying around. Far from being trash, scrap wood can be used to create some unique and affordable structures, like a DIY storage solution to cut down on coffee mug clutter. Some of the best uses for scrap wood, however, are in the garden. One of the easiest things you can make from your pile is a homemade garden pyramid trellis that will enhance your outdoor space and is a feature plants will absolutely love.
Trellises are a time-tested way to provide support for vertically grown vegetables, fruits, and flowers. The pyramid trellis is a simple design that combines a few long scrap wood pieces into a tall, triangular structure. The two main types of pyramid trellis are the teepee – a simpler, more cone-like design great for growing vegetables — and the obelisk – more intricately designed and used as a showpiece for flower beds. Both can easily be made using scrap wood.
Apart from the visual appeal, a huge benefit of building a pyramid trellis with scrap wood is how incredibly affordable it is. A nice cedar obelisk purchased online could easily run over $300. Instead, with a little know-how, some elbow grease, and a few bucks for garden twine, nails, or screws, you can make your own DIY pyramid trellis for way less cash.
How to DIY a pyramid trellis using scrap wood
To build a garden pyramid trellis, search your scrap wood pile for longer pieces that you can use to form the legs of your pyramid. Smaller sections can be used as braces that run between the legs, which will ensure that the trellis stays standing and that the plants have additional support. As far as wood types, pressure-treated lumber is best since it is going to be outside and exposed to the elements. However, seeing as this is scrap wood, whatever you have on hand will work. You can even use trimmed tree branches if that is what you have available.
For a simple teepee trellis, all you need is some garden twine. Bring several tall pieces of wood together so they form a peak, and tie them at the top using the twine. Spread the lower ends out to the desired size to form a base, and tie on horizontal braces for extra support.
You should construct an obelisk trellis in sections that come together on the top. The horizontal braces are essential here, as they serve as connection points that keep the trellis secure. Once built, you can keep it as bare wood or add some stain or paint for a little extra weatherproofing. If you have scrap wood left over, you can use it to make other beautiful DIY garden trellises.