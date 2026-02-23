No More Coffee Mug Clutter: A Simple Storage Solution Anyone Can DIY Using Ordinary Wood
When your shelves are overflowing and your coffee cup collection seems to be taking over, you often have to lean on more clever and creative kitchen storage ideas to free up space. With a few pieces of wood, whether it's scrap wood from previous projects or new lumber, you'll be able to craft an adorable stand-alone mug tree that can ease clutter and add character to the space. Even if you haven't worked with wood before, this project is simple enough for beginners and super customizable.
For a basic version of this mug tree, you'll need a square wood board for the base, a long rectangular post (such as a 2-by-2 board), and a long dowel. Alternatively, you might choose a flat round piece as the base or a cylindrical pole for the main structure of your mug tree. To make an even simpler build, hooks with screws can be substituted for the dowel to hold your cups, but angled wood dowels as hanging points provide a clean handcrafted look.
To give your DIY a bit more decoration, cap the post with a small piece of wood or another creative topper, like a repurposed drawer knob. While you could leave the wood plain, especially if you're going for a rustic vibe, you might also stain or paint it to match your kitchen decor. Depending on the size of your mugs and how many you have, you can make a larger or smaller tree with the pegs spaced closer together or farther apart to manage everything efficiently. Once complete, your DIY tree will instantly give you a way to organize your countertop for a clutter-free kitchen.
DIYing a simple wooden mug tree to eliminate clutter
Start your DIY mug tree by cutting the base and vertical piece to the desired size. Typically, mug trees stand about 12 to 18 inches tall. After sizing and cutting your pieces, sand them until smooth. Next, you'll need to drill angled holes inside your longer board to hold the dowel pegs later. Make a simple angled jig by cutting a small block of scrap wood so that one side is cut at your preferred peg angle. Drill a wide hole through this to make a guide for your bit. Position it at the desired drill point and the proper angle, and use it as a guide to make holes with consistent upward angles to fit your dowel sections. Ensure your drill bit is a size that'll fit the width of the dowel tightly. Stagger multiple holes around all four sides of the board, wherever you want a mug to hang. Trim your dowel into several equal-sized pieces, ensuring they're long enough to fit into the board and hold a mug.
Drill a hole in the middle of your square base piece and the bottom of your long board. Insert a long screw into the bottom of the base. Apply a little wood glue around it, line it up with the hole in the bottom of your upright post, and screw them together. Pour a little wood glue into the holes on your tree, stick the dowels into place, and wipe away any extra adhesive to make a rustic display for your coffee mugs. If you're adding a square top piece, simply glue it onto your post, attaching a drawer pull first if you'd like by screwing it on or using glue.