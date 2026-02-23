No More Coffee Mug Clutter: A Simple Storage Solution Anyone Can DIY Using Ordinary Wood

When your shelves are overflowing and your coffee cup collection seems to be taking over, you often have to lean on more clever and creative kitchen storage ideas to free up space. With a few pieces of wood, whether it's scrap wood from previous projects or new lumber, you'll be able to craft an adorable stand-alone mug tree that can ease clutter and add character to the space. Even if you haven't worked with wood before, this project is simple enough for beginners and super customizable.

For a basic version of this mug tree, you'll need a square wood board for the base, a long rectangular post (such as a 2-by-2 board), and a long dowel. Alternatively, you might choose a flat round piece as the base or a cylindrical pole for the main structure of your mug tree. To make an even simpler build, hooks with screws can be substituted for the dowel to hold your cups, but angled wood dowels as hanging points provide a clean handcrafted look.

To give your DIY a bit more decoration, cap the post with a small piece of wood or another creative topper, like a repurposed drawer knob. While you could leave the wood plain, especially if you're going for a rustic vibe, you might also stain or paint it to match your kitchen decor. Depending on the size of your mugs and how many you have, you can make a larger or smaller tree with the pegs spaced closer together or farther apart to manage everything efficiently. Once complete, your DIY tree will instantly give you a way to organize your countertop for a clutter-free kitchen.