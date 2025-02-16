Use 3 Affordable Dollar Tree Items To Make A Rustic Display For Your Coffee Mugs

Bargain Bethany shares this easy DIY project on her YouTube channel. To get started on your own, search Dollar Tree for your shelf. This can vary from a hanging wall shelf to a hefty wood craft sign. Depending on the item, you may need to glue pieces together or remove parts like rope. For a sturdier shelf, use strong glue combined with a staple gun to combine multiple pieces. Paint your shelf with multiple shades of brown for a rustic vibe. A dry paintbrush and minimal amounts of paint will mimic the look of natural wood grain, but use the color or saturation you prefer for your kitchen. Make sure you paint both the shelf and handle of the plunger.

After painting, measure the placement of your hooks, and screw them in (pro tip: make sure your hooks will fit the handles of your mugs). Next, apply pressure to the open loop of your Dollar Tree brackets to close their gap. Lastly, install your project! Screw your brackets into the wall, slide the plunger through the closed looped part of the brackets, and secure your shelf on top. Voila! Simply hang your favorite mugs and add some decor atop your rustic shelf.

To elevate your farmhouse coffee bar idea, tie in nature by adding plants, consider an antique-inspired Yalikop coffee bar sign, and top off the vignette with a charming vintage Creative Co-Op stoneware creamer set. Or, grab some old-fashioned syrup bottles for a real cafe-inspired vibe.