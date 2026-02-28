16 Clever Ways To Reuse An Old Shoebox In Your Home And Garden
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When most people buy new items, they throw away, recycle, or simply forget about the packages they came in. Instead of tossing your shoeboxes the next time you go on a shopping spree, stop and consider how you could potentially reuse them in your home. There are many clever DIYs that upcycle and repurpose shoeboxes around the house, and even in the garden.
Shoeboxes are especially useful because of their simplicity. The rectangular containers are great for organizing home essentials in bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, and various other spaces. Their cardboard construction works to their advantage, as it's a very easy material to cut and reshape, even if you don't have any heavy-duty or specialized DIY tools. In fact, most cardboard is malleable using box cutters, scissors, or hobby knives. It also sticks easily to other materials with various adhesives, including tape, hot glue, craft glue, super glue, and other specialized sealants.
Below are several ways to repurpose shoeboxes and decorate them to your preference using fabric, paint, and miscellaneous accessories. Many of these ideas are budget-friendly, and you can accomplish them with decorative embellishments and supplies from popular, low-cost retailers. Combine these ideas with brilliant ways to repurpose old plastic containers to save money, be eco-friendly, and upgrade your home with useful, practical solutions.
Craft a cozy woven storage container from a shoebox
Make your shoebox unrecognizable by embellishing it from top to bottom. Start by cutting a slit down the two front edges, then re-gluing them in a curve. Slice off the lid and glue strips of fabric to the lid and interior. Line the inside bottom and exterior with a craft rope, like this Yarn Bee Braided Basics Rope. Finish by hot-gluing the back edge of the lid to the top of the shoebox so it flaps open and closed. This creates a useful, cushioned vanity box to hold keepsakes and home essentials.
Repurpose a shoebox for wrapping presents
Sometimes gifts are too fragile or too oddly shaped to wrap in flimsy paper alone. In these cases, shoeboxes are great makeshift gift boxes that keep items safe and hidden. Simply tuck the gift in a shoebox and cover the entire exterior in wrapping paper. Make the box even more reusable by wrapping the lid separately so the recipient doesn't have to rip the gift box open. This is a great alternative to purchasing gift boxes of the same size since it saves you money and is better for the environment.
DIY a tissue dispenser cover from a footwear container
Give a tissue box a sporty makeover by crafting a case out of a shoebox. Completely unfold the box and put the rectangular tissue holder in the center for reference. Cut the shoebox to the same dimensions as the tissue holder with a hobby knife, like one of the options in this Xekigu 3-piece Exacto Knife set. Just be aware that creating a tight-fitting box requires some basic origami, as seen in the TikTok video shared by creator @thepreluv. Finish the project off with some craft glue.
Create a planter cover inspired by your favorite shoe brand
Combine your love for shoes and gardening by crafting a planter cover that displays your favorite footwear brand. Follow a template similar to the one shown in this Instagram post by creator @kevinconcepts to cut and mold an old box to be the same size as your planter. Use shoe glue or any crafting glue to secure the planter pieces together. This concept is best for planters housing artificial plants or succulents that require very little water, as the cover doesn't have drainage holes and won't hold up to excessive moisture.
Turn a shoe container into a snack organizer
Tidy up a countertop or pantry with a homemade cardboard snack organizer. Cut the lid and the bottom down the middle, like TikTok user @mannccraft demonstrates in their tutorial. Turn the pieces on their side and glue them together to make a larger rectangular container. Use another shoebox or cardboard package to even out the sides and create dividers for the interior. Imitate the original creator's design by layering Springfed Patterns Houndstooth Pattern Black & White Craft Vinyl around the outside. You can also use another vinyl liner or wrapping paper pattern that better fits your aesthetic.
Cut up shoe packaging to create a unique learning game for kids
Children's toy prices are on the rise, so this is a fun opportunity to recycle and DIY an educational toy for young children. Create a color-match ball-drop game using four different shoe boxes painted in the same bright colors as these Playkidiz Super Durable Replacement Balls. Attach the boxes to the wall, adding decor and a playful touch your kids' rooms. The best part? You can keep adding on shoe boxes and balls in more colors to raise the difficulty over time.
Bolt shoe boxes to the wall as a sporty display wall for footwear
Many sneakerheads collect the boxes their products come in over time. Instead of tossing them into the recycling bin, upcycle these receptacles to display your shoe collection. Use four thumbtacks to embed a box sideways on a wall, then place one shoe on top. You can also leave the box open if you prefer the look of the shoe inside the box. Repeat this process with multiple shoes in an intentionally staggered formation or even rows to create a customized display for your hobby.
Craft a gorgeous artificial planter with floral arrangements
To design beautiful indoor foliage displays without breaking the bank, all you need is a rectangular carton, artificial flowers, and embellishments that match your interior. Use pliable, permeable fabric, like these 44th Street Fabric Co. Neutral Homespun Fat Quarters, for a more rustic look. If you want a specific pattern or color, fabrics made of cotton or polyester blends will also work. Use spray glue, like this Gorilla Heavy Duty Spray Adhesive, to adhere the fabric around the box, tucking the extra edges inside. Keep the project budget-friendly by using Dollar Tree's $1.75 greenery.
Create a trendy, customized desk organizer
Personalize your desk with a homemade desk organizer. Start by cutting off the lid and evening out the sides of a shoebox with additional cardboard. Hot glue vinyl liner or wrapping paper around the inside and outside. Divide up the interior using folded pieces of thick but flexible paper, then assemble the makeshift dividers based on your desk setup. For example, if you love journaling, leave room to lean notebooks and organize writing utensils. Avoid gluing the dividers in place so you can rearrange them as needed.
Design a book bin-style desk display
There's another way to upcycle shoeboxes into desk organizers. A YouTube tutorial from creator @CreationSparkDIY transforms these boxes into unique displays by cutting the top and bottom in half diagonally to make two book bins. Hot glue them side by side, then wrap them with cute, pastel wrapping paper, like this LeZakaa Floral Wrapping Paper Roll. Alternate between the floral paper and plain-colored material so the pattern doesn't get too overwhelming. Due to this design's low front, this is a better DIY for showcasing desk items. The previous idea is the better choice for organization.
Make a masonry-like countertop box for bathroom items
Keep bathroom clutter organized but within easy reach by creating a countertop cardboard container. Start by dabbing Mod Podge Water Resistant Glue and Sealer over paper towels throughout the shoebox's interior. Cut small rectangles out of the lid (or another cardboard piece) and glue them in a staggered formation around the outside, as demonstrated in a YouTube tutorial by user Magic Pen Art. Mod Podge more paper towels over the cardboard pieces to emulate a brick-like texture. Ensure it's fully dry before painting the "bricks" with reddish-brown acrylic paint and a final sealing coat that preserves the masonry look.
Organize linens or clothes in a recycled shoebox
Keep your closet in order by stocking smaller linens and garments in a repurposed shoebox with an elastic pull handle. Cut the elastic strips from a roll, like this Airisoer Elastic Band for Sewing. Cardboard is tougher than fabric, so you'll need a heavy-duty sewing needle to push through the strips and box. Therefore, this hack may be easier on thinner shoe containers. Once the elastic pulls are in place, fold or roll garments and linens inside. Keep in mind that even though rolling is unconventional, it saves space and prevents wrinkling.
Turn a footwear lid into a hanging birdhouse
Reuse an old shoebox in your garden by assembling a decorative birdhouse. We don't recommend using this material to create an actual space for live birds, as the flimsy material won't hold up well in outdoor conditions. Make the entry hole smaller than 1 inch, or block it so birds won't be tempted to nest inside. String up your decorative creation with fishing line or twine, and it may last a season or two. Of course, you can also hang the finished piece indoors, where it'll last much longer.
Make a four-compartment organizer using a single shoebox
If you're looking for another reason to save and repurpose shoeboxes at home, slice a large box into four even pieces. Flip these pieces over and press the backs together to create an "X" shape. Tuck the chopped-up cardboard into an identical-sized container, and you have a ready-made organizer for sorting items around the house. Skip the glue for this project so you can rearrange the four pieces to create larger or smaller compartments as needed.
Tuck old footwear containers into dresser drawers as dividers
Reduce dresser drawer clutter by reusing shoeboxes for this smart home storage solution. Simply take the lids off of shoeboxes and tuck them into dresser drawers. Most shoeboxes are between 4 and 5 inches tall without the lid. Depending on your dresser's size, they may fit without any additional modifications. Since they're hidden from view, there's no need to add extra embellishments or liners.
Stow sewing supplies in an upcycled footwear container
The best way to emulate this aesthetically pleasing sewing container is to follow the unique steps shown in this YouTube tutorial from user @FastDIY. Start by using a box cutter to cut narrow triangles on opposing sides of a shoebox. Bend it in half to create two storage compartments that face opposite directions. Hot glue more cardboard to close up the design before adding embellishments. The original creator wrapped the inside of the box in a lightweight white lining and used a textured material for the exterior to create a chic, cozy look.