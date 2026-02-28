16 Clever Ways To Reuse An Old Shoebox In Your Home And Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When most people buy new items, they throw away, recycle, or simply forget about the packages they came in. Instead of tossing your shoeboxes the next time you go on a shopping spree, stop and consider how you could potentially reuse them in your home. There are many clever DIYs that upcycle and repurpose shoeboxes around the house, and even in the garden.

Shoeboxes are especially useful because of their simplicity. The rectangular containers are great for organizing home essentials in bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, and various other spaces. Their cardboard construction works to their advantage, as it's a very easy material to cut and reshape, even if you don't have any heavy-duty or specialized DIY tools. In fact, most cardboard is malleable using box cutters, scissors, or hobby knives. It also sticks easily to other materials with various adhesives, including tape, hot glue, craft glue, super glue, and other specialized sealants.

Below are several ways to repurpose shoeboxes and decorate them to your preference using fabric, paint, and miscellaneous accessories. Many of these ideas are budget-friendly, and you can accomplish them with decorative embellishments and supplies from popular, low-cost retailers. Combine these ideas with brilliant ways to repurpose old plastic containers to save money, be eco-friendly, and upgrade your home with useful, practical solutions.