No More Dresser Drawer Clutter: Reuse Shoeboxes To DIY A Smart Storage Solution

You might love shoeboxes nearly as much as the shoes themselves. After all, they can be repurposed in a variety of ways — especially when it comes to crafts and organizing. But have you ever thought of using them to tidy up messy dresser drawers? Unsurprisingly, shoeboxes are excellent at doing that too. If you tuck them inside a drawer, you're able to fill them with smaller items that typically float around and clutter up the space. Plus, you can beautifully upgrade the boxes first in order to disguise them.

According to a 2023 survey conducted by KURU Footwear, the average person in the U.S. buys approximately four pairs of shoes a year. Hopefully, you've saved some of those boxes! You can use them to organize things like rolled-up belts, scarves, socks, underwear, and other accessories. It's simple — just fill a drawer up with boxes so that it's completely divided. Or, let a single box share the space with clothing, such as a stack of jeans. If ever it won't fit, trim the cardboard down to create a shorter container. Kid shoe boxes would come in particularly handy for miniature items like jewelry and mementos.

Before starting this shoebox repurposing hack, clean out your dresser drawers. Create a bag for items that can be donated to a relative, charity, or a secondhand shop. Then, sort everything out into organized categories, which will help you determine the best-sized boxes for each group of items.