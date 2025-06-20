Don't Throw Out Old Shoeboxes, Try This Smart Repurposing Hack Instead

The first step is to turn one box into dividers. (If you have two boxes of slightly different sizes, you'll be starting with the smaller one. Likewise, if you have one box with a separate lid, use this one.) Turn it over, place it on a flat surface, then use the marker and ruler to draw lines halfway, lengthwise and widthwise. You'll essentially have a grid on the bottom of the box. Next, cut along the lines using a box cutter to create four equal-sized segments. Be sure to do this on a flat, sturdy surface and take your time, especially if the cardboard is thick. You can then flip the pieces over and place them inside of the second shoebox. If you'd like four sections, position the pieces so the corners are meeting each other; if you'd like two large sections, place the corners so that they're against the long side of the second box.

Needless to say, it's the perfect small home project to tackle without spending any money. You can also use the storage organizer as is, but you're welcome to further customize it to match your space and style. For example, you can coat the box with printed contact paper (i.e., adhesive drawer liner) to keep it safe from moisture. Another option is to use textured "stone" spray paint, which will make the box look like a high-end box made of natural materials. Alternatively, if you prefer more craft-inspired looks, try collaging the box with magazine clippings, scrapbook paper, and photos. Either way, the next time you buy new kicks, don't throw out shoeboxes and try this upcycling project instead.