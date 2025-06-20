Don't Throw Out Old Shoeboxes, Try This Smart Repurposing Hack Instead
As far as organizing goes, you can't go wrong with a simple storage box — it's the best way to keep similar items in one place while avoiding clutter. Luckily, such boxes are easy enough to find in stores, particularly those that specialize in home goods or organizational items. But if you're on a tight budget or unable to find an organizer that suits your needs, you can reuse cardboard boxes to DIY a smart and stylish home storage solution. Shoeboxes are especially helpful, as proven by TikTok user @organizedandsimplified4u. The idea involves using two shoeboxes to make a multi-compartment (and adjustable!) storage box, rather than tossing items in an old shoebox and calling it a day.
Whether you need chic storage to help you organize your daintiest jewelry or an organization solution for random tools, this shoebox repurposing hack will fit the bill. To make it, you'll need a marker, ruler, box cutter, and two empty shoeboxes. The original project uses two shoeboxes with separate lids, but you can technically make it with one box with a separate lid and one box with a flap lid. Additionally, the two shoe boxes should be about the same size, but it's okay if one is slightly smaller. This may be helpful if you have young kids who have outgrown their shoes, as the shoeboxes are bound to vary in size.
How to upcycle shoeboxes into custom organizers
The first step is to turn one box into dividers. (If you have two boxes of slightly different sizes, you'll be starting with the smaller one. Likewise, if you have one box with a separate lid, use this one.) Turn it over, place it on a flat surface, then use the marker and ruler to draw lines halfway, lengthwise and widthwise. You'll essentially have a grid on the bottom of the box. Next, cut along the lines using a box cutter to create four equal-sized segments. Be sure to do this on a flat, sturdy surface and take your time, especially if the cardboard is thick. You can then flip the pieces over and place them inside of the second shoebox. If you'd like four sections, position the pieces so the corners are meeting each other; if you'd like two large sections, place the corners so that they're against the long side of the second box.
Needless to say, it's the perfect small home project to tackle without spending any money. You can also use the storage organizer as is, but you're welcome to further customize it to match your space and style. For example, you can coat the box with printed contact paper (i.e., adhesive drawer liner) to keep it safe from moisture. Another option is to use textured "stone" spray paint, which will make the box look like a high-end box made of natural materials. Alternatively, if you prefer more craft-inspired looks, try collaging the box with magazine clippings, scrapbook paper, and photos. Either way, the next time you buy new kicks, don't throw out shoeboxes and try this upcycling project instead.