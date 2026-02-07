Reuse An Old Shoebox To Attract Birds To Your Yard — Here's The Simple DIY

Though buying a feeder is always an option for attracting birds, DIYing your own allows you to reuse items that would otherwise be thrown away and make your bird watching hobby more eco-friendly. If you're sick of tossing good cardboard in the trash, try this smart hack to repurpose old shoeboxes. With an empty shoebox, some string, and a dash of creativity, you can craft a bird feeder to bring more feathered friends to your space.

This almost effortless DIY creates a simple foraging tray for birds to stop by and have a quick snack. You can either hang the feeder or set it on a table, your porch, or the ground to invite various birds into your yard. As it's so easy to make, this project could double as a fun family activity.

Since this DIY bird feeder is constructed from upcycled cardboard, it won't hold up well against rain or harsh weather and likely won't last as long as some other DIY options. To prolong the life of your shoebox bird feeder, setting it under an awning or on a covered patio will help to keep it from getting wet. If you happen to have a piece of flat, thin plastic, this can also be added to your DIY feeder for extra support and protection. With this unique way to reuse household items in the garden instead of tossing them, you'll make a temporary feeder for your feathered friends to enjoy.