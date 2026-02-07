Reuse An Old Shoebox To Attract Birds To Your Yard — Here's The Simple DIY
Though buying a feeder is always an option for attracting birds, DIYing your own allows you to reuse items that would otherwise be thrown away and make your bird watching hobby more eco-friendly. If you're sick of tossing good cardboard in the trash, try this smart hack to repurpose old shoeboxes. With an empty shoebox, some string, and a dash of creativity, you can craft a bird feeder to bring more feathered friends to your space.
This almost effortless DIY creates a simple foraging tray for birds to stop by and have a quick snack. You can either hang the feeder or set it on a table, your porch, or the ground to invite various birds into your yard. As it's so easy to make, this project could double as a fun family activity.
Since this DIY bird feeder is constructed from upcycled cardboard, it won't hold up well against rain or harsh weather and likely won't last as long as some other DIY options. To prolong the life of your shoebox bird feeder, setting it under an awning or on a covered patio will help to keep it from getting wet. If you happen to have a piece of flat, thin plastic, this can also be added to your DIY feeder for extra support and protection. With this unique way to reuse household items in the garden instead of tossing them, you'll make a temporary feeder for your feathered friends to enjoy.
How to reuse an empty shoebox to create a simple bird feeder
To make a simple bird feeder using an empty container, all you'll need is the rectangular lid of a shoebox. Take the lid off the box and make a hole in the center of each side to hang the feeder once it's finished. For a little more stability and to protect the cardboard in the base of the feeder, cut a flat piece of thin plastic to fit inside the shoebox lid. If you're working with a shoebox lid that is made of flimsier cardboard, consider cutting it in half and overlapping the two pieces to make a square tray. Once you have the two pieces lined up, hot glue them into place.
Tie a piece of twine, string, or thin rope into each hole on the sides of the shoebox lid, then join the ends together to create your hanger. Alternatively, you can hot glue your string into place if you have trouble knotting it. Now, your shoebox bird feeder is essentially finished.
Add bird seed, peanuts, or other tasty treats into the lid and hang it outside. To give your project a bit more decoration, draw a shape, such as a little bird, in the center of your feeder. Smear peanut butter inside the lines of your design, and then coat it in birdseed for an adorable, decorative twist. Googly eyes or other accents could also be glued onto your design for a fun look.