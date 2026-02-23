16 Genius Zip Tie Home Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Zip ties have been solving problems since they first came to life in the late 1950s. They were originally created to help employees organize wires in airplanes, but eventually spread well beyond the aviation industry. What makes zip ties (also called cable ties) so genius lies in their easy-to-use, self-locking design. Intricate knots aren't necessary when zip ties are around! However, it's not the only thing that makes them such convenient tools. Even the fact that they're long and slender can come in handy.

People have discovered all kinds of zip tie hacks for around the home, including one to keep a garage secure. Grab a few if you notice your shower curtain is falling down, or use them to prevent tools from rolling away. There's a chance you have a package of zip ties hiding in a utility drawer. If not, they're affordable and come in various colors and sizes. Got a Dollar Tree in town? They sell a 65-pack of Nylon Cable Ties for $1.50. Or, take a trip to your local home improvement store — because the following hacks are pretty cool.