16 Genius Zip Tie Home Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Zip ties have been solving problems since they first came to life in the late 1950s. They were originally created to help employees organize wires in airplanes, but eventually spread well beyond the aviation industry. What makes zip ties (also called cable ties) so genius lies in their easy-to-use, self-locking design. Intricate knots aren't necessary when zip ties are around! However, it's not the only thing that makes them such convenient tools. Even the fact that they're long and slender can come in handy.
People have discovered all kinds of zip tie hacks for around the home, including one to keep a garage secure. Grab a few if you notice your shower curtain is falling down, or use them to prevent tools from rolling away. There's a chance you have a package of zip ties hiding in a utility drawer. If not, they're affordable and come in various colors and sizes. Got a Dollar Tree in town? They sell a 65-pack of Nylon Cable Ties for $1.50. Or, take a trip to your local home improvement store — because the following hacks are pretty cool.
Save closet space
When you have tons of clothes but are lacking space, it can feel like your closet is bursting at the seams. Stop hanging them all horizontally across the bar. Instead, make a chain of zip ties and attach it to the neck of a hanger. You can then thread additional hangers through the loops, allowing you to take advantage of vertical space. While you still might need to downsize your clothes, it's a hack that should help you organize a small closet.
Keep decor from blowing over
Many of us love making our front door areas warm and welcoming. But if your sign keeps getting knocked over, it's not as much fun picking it up. TikToker @deityartistry shared a clever hack. Start by attaching a self-adhesive hook, like one of these Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks, to a smooth surface. Place a zip tie through the hardware on the back of your sign and close it into a circle. Create one on the metal hook as well, intertwining them. Your sign should now stay in place. Zip ties can help secure other pieces of decor, too!
Cut tape in a jam
Have you ever had a roll of thick tape that doesn't have a sharp cutting tool attached? It means a pair of scissors is required every time you need a piece. You won't have to fumble around for scissors anymore if you try this hack instead. Close a zip tie around the roll, then snip off the majority of its tail. The zip tie's jagged end will be your new cutter.
Tackle bathroom clogs
Running into a backed-up shower or sink is just part of having a bathroom. If you're looking to unclog a drain without using chemicals, you can create a substitute snake out of a zip tie. Use a sharp tool to make small cuts along both sides of the zip tie. Plunge it into the drain and the barbs should help pull up the hair and goop that could be causing the blockage. Keep in mind that you might need a professional solution for stubborn clogs.
Whip up shower curtain rings
Speaking of bathrooms, zip ties can also help fix a drooping shower curtain. When a shower curtain ring breaks or goes missing, the top of the cloth doesn't look so neat. It's worse if multiple are out of commission. Until you're able to get a new package of rings, zip ties are capable of saving the day. Slide them into the empty holes, then close them around the rod. All fixed! You could also ditch the shower curtain rings completely and solely use zip ties.
Protect your hands
Some pot lids feature metal handles that can become extremely hot while cooking. Instead of always having to reach for oven mitts, try attaching a zip tie to the handle. Close it tight, but don't cut the excess plastic off. Whenever the lid is too hot to touch, pick it up by the zip tie's tail to keep from getting burned. Your hands will probably thank you for it. Exercise caution with this hack; it should only be used on lightweight lids to prevent accidents.
Tidy up device cords
Are your device cords in a jumble? Sure, they're necessary to power up things like your TV, cable box, and video game system, but it doesn't mean you have to put up with disorganization. Start by laying your cords side by side. Wrap a large zip tie around them. Then, secure an individual tie in between each cord, which will help them stay nicely separated. If needed, you can repeat this on multiple areas of the cords, and they should remain organized. It's much better than seeing them mixed together in a ball.
Quick and easy babyproofing
Babies and small children are curious about the world around them. For this reason, it's imperative that parents lock cabinets and drawers to keep dangerous items out of their hands. If you need a quick and inexpensive solution, just use zip ties. They'll hold strong after being pulled tight, putting things like chemicals "under lock and key." Toss a package of zip ties into a baby bag for peace of mind while visiting loved ones. Your host can very easily cut them off after you leave.
Make a zipper work like magic again
Zippers can be found all around the home, including on garments, cushions, makeup bags, suitcases, and lunchboxes. If you discover one of your pulls has disappeared, create a DIY version out of a zip tie. Just thread a tie through the slider, then close it to the size of a small loop. Cut off the tail and you'll be able to use the loop like a zipper pull. Although it may look a little funny on certain items, opening and closing will no longer be an issue.
Stop runaway tools
When you're in the middle of a project, the last thing you need is for your tools to roll away from you. A zip tie can stop one in its tracks. Wrap it around a circular tool, like a screwdriver, and it'll take away its ability to roll. Do this with bottles, markers, glue sticks, or anything else that keeps rolling off the table in a frustrating way. You'll quickly be able to get back to the task at hand.
Fix a wire rack
Many of us have a wire rack or shelves somewhere in our homes. It can be annoying when one of the rods breaks, especially if you don't want to replace the whole piece. Luckily, repairing it is a breeze, as long as you have a couple of zip ties lying around. Wrap a zip tie around the end of the rod and create a tiny loop. Then, stick a second one through the loop before wrapping it around the outer bar. Pull the ties snug and they should hold the broken rod in place.
Shape a keyring
Need a keyring, but can't find an extra one in your junk drawer? This type of situation might arise if a neighbor is coming over to feed your fish while you're away — or you want to put together an emergency set. A zip tie is a perfect keyring alternative. Thread it through the keys' holes and close it into a circle. Snip off the tail and it'll work just the same as any other keyring. Use a brightly-colored zip tie to make the keys even more noticeable.
Replace a dresser drawer handle
Opening a dresser drawer would be a little tricky without a handle. The creator behind Household Hacker showed how a few zip ties can help if one were to break. Slide a zip tie through the dresser's inner hole, then send it back through to create a loop. Repeat this with the other hole. Finally, push a zip tie through the loops and close it, essentially forming a new handle. It'll work as a brilliant substitute until you have time to find a permanent replacement.
Craft a DIY phone stand
Having a good show on while you cook and clean can make the activities way more enjoyable. Create a DIY stand so that your phone can sit upright on a surface in whatever room you're in. Slide a zip tie through the head of another zip tie, until it's approximately halfway through. Repeat so that you have two separate pairs. You can now secure them onto the ends of your phone, and the excess material in the back will allow your phone to sit up. This way, you can stay totally invested.
Hang outdoor lights
Incorporating string lights into a backyard is a fantastic way to elevate the ambiance. However, actually hanging them up? That part can be a pain in the neck. Zip ties make the task much easier, though, especially if you have a pool gate or metal fence. Simply wrap one around the cord where you'd like it attached, pull it tight, then move on to the next section. When you're done, snip off their tails and bundle the excess cord with zip ties. It'll be cake to cut them down, too.
Put pillows out to dry
You rest your head on your pillow every night, so it makes sense that it should be washed from time to time. Casper recommends doing so every 3 to 6 months. The next time you're cleaning your pillow, create a drying solution using a couple of hangers and a zip tie. Lay the hangers down with their bottom wires touching. Then, attach them together using a zip tie. Pull the hangers by their hooks to stretch the wires. Finally, nestle a wet pillow between them when it needs to be hung to dry.