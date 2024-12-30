Try This Smart Zip-Tie Hack To Help Keep Your Garage Secure

The options available for home security have never been more robust, with many people opting for cameras, motion sensors, smart locks, and a wide assortment of other protections to deter thieves from targeting their homes. In fact, according to a 2022 study published by Markets and Markets, the global home security systems market is estimated to grow to around $84.4 billion dollars by 2027, with North America leading the pack on market share size. Just goes to show you that homeowners are more than willing to shell out some serious cash to keep their families and properties safe.

However, there is one area that many homeowners neglect to secure, leaving their otherwise well-protected homes extremely vulnerable to burglars or home invasions. A frighteningly quick and easy Google search will tell you that all it takes is a coat hanger for an average person to break into a garage door in seconds. And once thieves are in your garage, many people leave the door between the house and garage unlocked, giving them full, unimpeded access to your home.

Scary, right? Well, the great news is that @jmg8tor shared on TikTok how you can easily thwart this break in technique with a simple, properly placed zip tie that prevents the emergency release cable from being triggered. With most small heavy duty zip ties costing pennies per unit, this 10-second hack is a no-brainer to add to your home security line up if you have a motorized garage door opener.