We Tried Using A Pool Noodle To Stop Winter Drafts And In One Word: Genius

My main supplies for this project were a gifted pool noodle and thrifted leg warmers. I spent a total of $2 on these items. Since I knew that a long, serrated blade tends to slice through thick pieces of foam cleanly and easily, I selected a large bread knife for cutting the noodle.

While measuring my glass slider for this project, I was surprised to learn that it's oversized. In fact, this door is so wide that I needed the majority of the noodle to fill the gap at its bottom. The bit of extra foam I lopped off was just a few inches long, but I was determined not to waste it. I knew I could try a genius way to upcycle pool noodles for plant parents, popping this piece into the bottom of a large planter to decrease the amount of potting mix needed to fill it, making the container lighter to move and less expensive to maintain.

The knitted yarn leg warmers I bought were just the right diameter for the pool noodle I happened to have. Plus, their material is somewhat stretchy, which led to a nice, tight fit right off the bat. In other words, I didn't need to use staples, tacks, glue, or other tools to attach these fabric tubes to the noodle. This means I can remove the leg warmers and toss them into the washing machine when they get dirty. I was also able to stretch the leg warmers all the way to each end of the foam piece so the whole length of it was well covered. This keeps pink foam from peeking out of the finished product.