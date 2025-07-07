We Tried Using Pool Noodles To Fix Saggy Couch Cushions & The Results Left Us Impressed

My husband and I are celebrating our eleventh wedding anniversary this year, which means we're also coming up on as many years with our beloved IKEA sofa (remember the world domination of the KARLSTAD in the 2010s?!). Bought shortly after we tied the knot, the sofa was our first major furniture investment as a married couple. Since then, it's seen three different homes, two babies-turned-kids, and three dogs. Obviously it's been well-loved and holds a sentimental place in our hearts.

That being said, after over a decade, the sofa is really starting to show its age. While the covers are washable and in decent shape, the cushions are sagging and lack support. We've debated repeatedly about replacing the sofa, but with a home full of small children and dogs, we keep concluding that we're just not in the phase of life to invest in a new sofa or a full set of custom replacement cushions. And so, as an interior designer, the sofa has become a serious "do as I say, not as I do" moment in our house. I'm even more embarrassed to show a photo of it on the internet.

Fast forward to recently, when I stumbled upon yet another TikTok pool noodle hack, claiming to be able to revive an old, saggy sofa by sliding pool noodles inside the cushions to firm them up. I wondered if it would work for both the seat and back cushions on my own droopy sofa. It made sense in theory, as I always buy pillow inserts one size larger than the covers for maximum plumpness. So shouldn't the same idea apply, that if I added (noodle) foam to the sofa cushion filling, they'd perk back up? Come along on this pool noodle adventure with me, and let's find out.