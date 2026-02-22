Turn Secondhand Plates And Coffee Mugs Into An Adorable Kitchen Herb Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sprinkling herbs into a meal is an easy way to enhance flavor. Wouldn't it be nice if you always had some on hand while cooking? In addition to creating your own thriving herb garden, this unique DIY shared by @scotts_au on TikTok turns it into a stunning piece of kitchen art, too. For this project, you're going to need thrifted glass plates and mugs. Secondhand items are ideal because you're going to be breaking them into pieces. No joke, smashing them right up. It's all part of the process to craft a mosaic kitchen herb garden.

Which dishes you use is entirely based on your tastes. However, we advise against using rare vintage dinnerware, as there's no putting it back together. You can usually find chipped plates at thrift stores that would be perfect for this DIY (plus, you might even get a better deal). Make sure the mugs are all intact, though, since they'll be housing your herbs.

Consider the dishes' colors, patterns, and materials. Do you want everything to match, or would you rather make something out of a bright mixture? Your mugs could feature fun sayings, or they could all feature the same lovely image. Bring a creative eye when shopping, but trust that no matter what, your garden will turn out gorgeous. Don't forget to stop by a hardware store as well for mosaic supplies like tile nippers, adhesive, grout, and silicone sealant. Finally, grab plywood to use as the garden's backdrop.