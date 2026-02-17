Say Goodbye To Messy Kitchen Towel Clutter With This Genius $.99 IKEA Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us have a kitchen towel collection, even if we didn't plan on collecting them in the first place. Whether they're everyday towels or ones saved for special holidays, they all serve a purpose. But is your towel drawer getting a little hectic inside? If it's cluttered and a pain to close, then it's probably time for a good hack. IKEA carries magazine holders that can help keep your kitchen towels organized. Best of all, they're two for $.99, so it's a solution that won't break the bank.

Repurposing this unexpected thrift store find has grown to be quite popular. There are so many ways to use magazine racks and holders around the house — including for storing yarn, footwear, and bathroom essentials. So, it's really not that surprising that a magazine holder can assist with organizing kitchen towels, too! Meet IKEA's TJABBA Magazine File. Each container is 11 ¾-inches high, 4-inches wide, and 9 ¾-inches deep. Since they're made of white cardboard, they're nothing fancy. However, the design is where they shine, as it's easy to stack items into them.

If you're sick of kitchen towel clutter, a magazine holder gives you the space to spread out beyond your drawer. IKEA's version can be set on a shelf, on the corner of a countertop, or tucked away in a cabinet. It also has an adorable feature on the back. Flip the file around and there's a happy face cut into the cardboard. So, if you're not wanting guests to see your collection of towels, simply turn it around, and they'll be greeted by a smile instead.