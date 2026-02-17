Say Goodbye To Messy Kitchen Towel Clutter With This Genius $.99 IKEA Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many of us have a kitchen towel collection, even if we didn't plan on collecting them in the first place. Whether they're everyday towels or ones saved for special holidays, they all serve a purpose. But is your towel drawer getting a little hectic inside? If it's cluttered and a pain to close, then it's probably time for a good hack. IKEA carries magazine holders that can help keep your kitchen towels organized. Best of all, they're two for $.99, so it's a solution that won't break the bank.
Repurposing this unexpected thrift store find has grown to be quite popular. There are so many ways to use magazine racks and holders around the house — including for storing yarn, footwear, and bathroom essentials. So, it's really not that surprising that a magazine holder can assist with organizing kitchen towels, too! Meet IKEA's TJABBA Magazine File. Each container is 11 ¾-inches high, 4-inches wide, and 9 ¾-inches deep. Since they're made of white cardboard, they're nothing fancy. However, the design is where they shine, as it's easy to stack items into them.
If you're sick of kitchen towel clutter, a magazine holder gives you the space to spread out beyond your drawer. IKEA's version can be set on a shelf, on the corner of a countertop, or tucked away in a cabinet. It also has an adorable feature on the back. Flip the file around and there's a happy face cut into the cardboard. So, if you're not wanting guests to see your collection of towels, simply turn it around, and they'll be greeted by a smile instead.
Organize your kitchen towel collection with IKEA's TJABBA magazine files
Before filling the magazine holders with dishtowels, it's important to declutter them first. Pluck out ones that look like they've gone through the wringer. If possible, you could give them a second chance as cloths for cleaning. Are you seeing any you'll never reach for, like the humorous ones you were gifted years ago? Toss them into a donation bag. Next, separate your seasonal towels from the ones you grab all week. If you have a bunch for specific holidays, consider giving them their own magazine holder and storing it away.
Your everyday towels should now have some breathing room. Special folding techniques can be very helpful for storing kitchen towels. However, with a magazine file, using a rolling method will likely be your best bet so they look beautifully organized. You can always cut down the front of the holder with a sharp tool if it makes stacking and retrieving your towels easier. Create as many as you need or have room for. Although you'll have to find a spot to set your new storage solutions, you should gain a lot more drawer space.
Not a fan of the plain-white container look? Since the magazine files are made of cardboard, you can put your art skills to the test using paint markers. But to make them extra polished, try covering their outsides with contact paper. Choose a gorgeous pattern, like this PeonyQueen Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper. It might be a little tricky, but the results should be worth it. Add a cute label as the cherry on top.